Arab coalition intercept Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Arab coalition destroyed two separate Houthi drones on Monday targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
The militia “use strategic and preprogramed ways to target civilian areas” in Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday condemned the Houthi militia’s unsuccessful attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.
Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its territories, security and stability.
The Arab Parliament condemned the Houthi attack and called on the United Nations to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for these attacks that violate UN Security Council resolutions by continuing to provide the Houthi militia with arms and and perpetuating chaos in Yemen.
President Adel Al Asoumi said the Arab Parliament "stands in full support and solidarity with the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens," reported SPA.
An explosive-laden drone targeting the southern part of the Kingdom was also intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Thursday.