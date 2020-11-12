You are here

Khawajat cemetery: the historic burial place in Jeddah attacked during Armistice Day memorial

An entrance to Jeddah’s non-Muslim cemetery. (AFP)
Updated 12 November 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • The cemetery has 300 or so graves
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Jeddah’s non-Muslim cemetery has provided many foreigners residing in the Kingdom’s west coast city with a final resting place in a land that welcomed them.
Located near the city’s downtown area, the historic 1,000-square-meter “Khawajat (foreigners) cemetery” has been a well-kept secret in the city, with its high walls and large trees that provide shade for the 300 or so graves. Historically, foreign representatives and their relatives living in the Kingdom were buried here due to the difficulty of transporting the deceased home.
Dr. Abdulrazzaq Abu Dawoud, a historian and researcher, told Arab News that the cemetery does not have a sign and can only be identified from outside by the dense trees surrounding its walls.
He said that there are unreliable stories about the origins of the cemetery, which some people say is up to five centuries old.
“Some claim that the cemetery was established during the Portuguese attempt to seize the city of Jeddah, led by Vasco da Gama in 1519. When diplomatic representations were set up in the Hijaz region during Ottoman rule, Western countries asked for a cemetery for their citizens, so it was set up in southern Jeddah, outside the city’s ancient walls,” he said.
Talaat Ghaith, former mayor of Ash Shati district for about three decades between 1985 and 2015, said: “The cemetery was called the Christian Cemetery, and it was run by the embassies of foreign countries through their consulates in Jeddah” — its care and supervision rotates annually.
He said that the cemetery is the burial place of the former representatives of those countries. He had never heard of any attack before inside the cemetery.

Saudi Arabia will be ‘one of the first countries’ to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Arab News

  • Agreement signed for early supplies; daily total of new confirmed cases in Kingdom dips back below 400
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to receive early supplies of two or three different vaccines that have reached the final stages of their clinical trials, according to Abdullah Al-Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health.

“Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccines,” he said during an interview on Saudia TV on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the daily total of new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has dropped below 400 again, to 394. Daily recovery figures have been a steadily increasing and, out of a total of 351,849 confirmed cases, 338,708 patients have recovered. There were an additional 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the country, and the total number of fatalities has reached 5,590.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of new daily infections, 58 cases, followed by Madinah with 44 and Makkah with 29. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 7,557 active cases in the Kingdom, 786 of which are critical. In the past 24 hours, 62,922 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted.

The ministry urged anyone displaying possible symptoms of coronavirus disease to visit one of its Tetamman (Rest Assured) clinics to be tested for the virus. There are about 235 of the clinics are across the country, and appointments for tests can be booked through the Sehaty app. However, patients can also visit the clinics without appointments if they think they might be infected and are displaying symptoms such as high temperature, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or loss of sense of smell and taste.

The ministry has also set up health centers, called Takkad (Make Sure), to cater to people who show no or only mild symptoms of the disease, but think they might have come into contact with someone who was infected.

