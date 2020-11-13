You are here

Armenian critics of peace deal released from custody

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on November 10, 2020 he had signed a “painful” agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
  • Prosecutors have charged the 10 politicians with organizing “illegal violent mass disorder”
  • The opposition figures were arrested Thursday and face 10 years in prison
YEREVAN: Armenia has freed prominent opposition figures charged with staging violent unrest over a peace deal with Azerbaijan that ended weeks of deadly fighting over a disputed province, lawyers said Friday.
Prosecutors have charged the 10 politicians with organizing “illegal violent mass disorder” that followed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to sign the peace accord over Nagorno-Karabakh.
The opposition figures were arrested Thursday and face 10 years in prison. They include Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party, and Ishkhan Sagateyan of the Dashnaktsutyun party.
A court in the capital Yerevan ruled Thursday that “Tsarukyan’s detention was illegal,” his lawyer Erem Sarkisian wrote on Facebook. “He was released from custody.”
Lawyers of other detained politicians also said their clients were released after courts ruled their detentions lacked legal basis.
Pashinyan announced the Moscow-brokered agreement Tuesday, ending more than six weeks of intense fighting that left more than 1,400 dead and displaced tens of thousands.
Armenia agreed to cede parts of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan as well as other territories it had controlled since the 1990s.
The decision sparked fury in Armenia, where demonstrators stormed and ransacked government buildings.
Thousands have since staged daily demonstrations in Yerevan, demanding Pashinyan’s resignation and the opposition announced a fresh protest on Friday afternoon.
Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan nearly 30 years ago but it has not been recognized internationally, even by Armenia.
Fighting between Azerbaijan and the Armenian separatists erupted on September 27 and persisted despite efforts by France, the United States and Russia to broker three separate cease-fires that collapsed as both sides accused the other of violations.

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

  • The group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and Muslims
  • The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: German prosecutors have charged 12 men with plotting well-funded, armed attacks on mosques in which they planned to kill or injure as many Muslims as possible, authorities said on Friday.
"They aimed through attacks on mosques and the killing and wounding of as many Muslims as possible to create civil war-like conditions," prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the suspects, 11 gang members and one accomplice, had met regularly to plan, with all but one of them pledging to contribute thousands towards a 50,000-euro ($59,000) pot to finance the purchase of weapons.
The suspects, aged between 31 and 61, are all Germans and all but one of them has been detained. The twelfth is still at large, prosecutors in the southeastern city of Stuttgart said.
Another suspect had died while in custody. A prosecution official said he had killed himself and that there was nothing to indicate foul play.
The official said cash sums in the "mid four-digit range" had been found in suspects' houses.
Germany has experienced a spate of right-wing attacks in recent years directed at minorities and those perceived to support them.
Members of the so-called National Socialist Underground were convicted in 2018 for a decade-long spree of murders of ethnic Turks. Last year, another right-wing extremist targeted a synagogue in Eastern Germany, killing two bystanders.
A suspected far-right sympathiser is on trial for killing conservative politician Walter Luebcke. Luebcke, a vocal supporter of Chancellor Angela Merkel, had called for refugees to be given the support and welcome they needed during the 2015 refugee crisis.
Far-right sympathisers have also been unmasked in the police and armed forces.
Far-right extremism is particularly sensitive in Germany because of its responsibility for the Nazis' World War Two genocide of six million European Jews.

