You are here

  • Home
  • China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice

Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wa8t

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice

  • Scientists have said that the tests on cold-chain foods and packaging also detect dead fragments of the virus, meaning that positive results do not indicate the disease is viable and can infect humans
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The WHO says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low, but China has repeatedly sounded alarms after detecting the virus on packaging of products ranging from German pork knuckles to Ecuadorian shrimp, triggering disruptive import bans.
China, which has used drastic measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, this week tightened restrictions requiring “full coverage” testing and disinfection of imported foods, following a smattering of positive samples detected on beef, pork and seafood.
The country has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Beijing argues that such measures are needed prevent the import of the virus, which has been largely contained domestically. A seafood market in the central city of Wuhan is widely believed to be the origin of the pandemic that emerged late last year and has now killed more than 1.25 million people.
The clampdown has caused upheaval in parts of China’s cold chain logistics network and sparked grumbling among diplomats in Beijing that the effort is politically driven, with critics saying the measures are unnecessary.
Last week, cold chain facilities in the northern city of Tianjin were shuttered when a 38-year-old frozen food worker who tested positive for the virus was linked to a shipment of frozen German pork knuckles.
“We can’t import any seafood as our warehouses have not finished rectification work yet,” said an importer of seafood and fruit in Henan. “It started in October and it has been over a month now and I don’t expect it would be finished by the end of the year.”
While scientists say the chances of infection from frozen food are low, Chinese authorities say two dock workers in Qingdao caught the virus last month from the packaging of frozen cod — an assertion that some experts have questioned.

FASTFACT

China has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Outside China, frozen foods are rarely implicated in virus tracing efforts. In August, a New Zealand cold storage worker tested positive, but frozen food was later ruled out as the source by health authorities.
Scientists have said that the tests on cold-chain foods and packaging also detect dead fragments of the virus, meaning that positive results do not indicate the disease is viable and can infect humans.
“People should not fear food, food packaging or delivery of food,” Mike Ryan, of the WHO’s emergencies programme, said in August. “There is no evidence the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus.”
That advice hasn’t deterred authorities in China, where food processing hubs and markets have been a recurrent vector for reported outbreaks.
China’s tightened cold chain guidelines call for “complete elimination” and “strict refusal of entry” of any products suspected of contact with the virus.
The rules require routine disinfection, including of inner and outer packaging, and blanket testing of imported goods. Exporters whose products test positive face a week-long ban.
“If it’s contaminated they return the whole of the food packaging. That’s their right, but I don’t think that’s very necessary. A decontamination process is already sufficient”, said Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong.
Import hubs such as Beijing and Guangzhou have urged a halt to imports from countries that are severely affected by the outbreak.
A diplomat in Beijing who did not want to be identified said they believed China’s campaign is political: “In China authorities have managed to bring it under control but foreign health authorities haven’t, and it shows the problems in governance abroad.”
Positive tests from seafood and meat products have sparked public fear about imported food.
“The pandemic is raging overseas, so it’s better for authorities to be strict with these rules,” said the Henan importer.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Update
Business & Economy
G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations
Business & Economy
Turkish lira notches weekly gains of 12% on cenbank’s new look

G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations

Updated 13 November 2020
Sean Cronin

G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations

  • Statement said decision was taken with economic impact of COVID-19 in mind
Updated 13 November 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: G20 finance chiefs have agreed new measures to help the world's poorest countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 met on Friday under the Saudi presidency to discuss debt relief to vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the virus that has already claimed almost 1.3 million lives worldwide.

They agreed that extra measures beyond a package of assistance announced earlier in the year may now be required “on a case by case basis.”

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was originally announced in April during the early days of the pandemic in Europe.

It offered a temporary suspension of "official sector" or government-to-government debt payments to 73 countries but drew criticism from some campaigners who claimed it did not go far enough in alleviating the financial burden of the pandemic on poorer nations.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries,” the G20 said in a statement on Friday. “All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.”

However some debt campaigners have urged stronger measures to tackle the debt crisis by the world's most powerful developed and developing economies.

Tim Jones, head of policy at the UK-based Jubilee Debt Campaign, urged G20 nations to “build a transparent and inclusive system for cancelling debts to a sustainable level across private, bilateral and multilateral lenders.”

The new debt relief principles which are backed by the “Paris Club” of major creditor nations aims to achieve greater participation from private creditors as well as China, a major lender to poor countries.

Earlier this week the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) wrote to the G20 to say that so far it had only received a few requests for assistance.

“Private creditors remain ready to take part in the extended DSSI upon request from eligible countries,” the IIF said in the letter. “It is clear that the pandemic has increased the risk of debt distress; in such cases private creditors stand ready to engage in good faith on debt treatments that restore long-term debt sustainability.”

Saudi Arabia will host the virtual summit of G20 leaders over two days from Nov. 21, 2020.

Full statement below:

“Given the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, the significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook in many low-income countries, we recognize that debt treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) may be required on a case-by-case basis.

“In this context, we endorse the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI” (Annex I), which is also endorsed by the Paris Club.

“We remain committed to implementing the DSSI, in close coordination, to provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries.

“All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner.

“We also discussed outstanding issues related to the DSSI and agreed on the extended version of the addendum to the April 2020 DSSI Term Sheet as set forth in Annex II, which is also agreed by the Paris Club.”

Topics: G20 Riyadh

Related

Business & Economy
G20 Summit to show leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems: Argentine envoy to KSA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Merkel discuss G20, tackling extremism

Latest updates

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice
Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return
What We Are Reading Today: Metazoa
Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives
A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.