Dutch golf star Anne van Dam joins Saudi deep diver Mariam Fardous to explore Kingdom’s coral reefs

Dutch golf star Anne van Dam and Saudi Ladies International ‘Ladies First’ ambassador Mariam Fardous explore Saudi Arabia’s coral reefs. (Supplied)
Saudi Ladies International ‘Ladies First’ ambassador Mariam Fardous briefs Dutch golf star Anne van Dam before they plunge into the Red Sea. (Supplied)
Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

  • The 25-year-old is competing for $1million prize at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Dutch golf star Anne van Dam joined Saudi Ladies International ‘Ladies First’ ambassador Mariam Fardous to explore Saudi Arabia’s coral reefs.

The Dutch athlete, who is taking part the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament, took time away from the tournament to see King Abdullah Economic City’s untouched coral reef.

‘I’ve heard Saudi Arabia has some of the best diving so I wanted to head out and see what the fuss was all about,” said five times Ladies European Tour winner van Dam - the longest driver on tour.

The 25-year-old, who is competing for $1million prize at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, was guided on her diving trip by Fardous, the first-ever Saudi woman to deep dive in the North Pole.

 

“Saudi Arabia is full of beautiful places. So many of them are undiscovered yet with beautiful coral reefs,” said Mariam. “I was excited to take Anne and show her one of the most important spots to dive in King Abdullah Economic City”.

In addition to her diving exploits, the multi-talented Fardous is a qualified physician and devoted humanitarian who was honoured by several African pilgrimage missions for her services.

“It was great to be out with Mariam,” added Anne. “She’s such an inspirational person for her achievements diving in the North Pole. For her to take me out there was really special. Golf has bought me to many incredible places and so it’s nice to be here to experience this.”

The $1m Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF culminates on Sunday with the $500,000 Saudi Ladies Team International taking place Nov. 17 to 19. They are Saudi Arabia’s first ever ladies golf events.

To celebrate the historic nature of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s events, Golf Saudi has launched a world-first ‘Ladies First Club’, which will offer free golf to 1,000 women living across the Kingdom.

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St. Nicholas from virus bans

Updated 12 November 2020
AP

  • Saint won’t have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and will be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys
  • For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter is a highlight for Belgian kids, much like Santa Claus on Dec. 25 is in so many other nations
Updated 12 November 2020
AP

BUIZINGEN, Belgium: To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of Dec. 6.
In a tongue-in-cheek letter Thursday, the health and interior ministers soothed any worries for children fearing they might go without presents by saying the saint wouldn’t have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and would be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys even during curfew.
“Dear Saint, do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said in the joint letter.
For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter is a highlight for Belgian kids, much like Santa Claus on Dec. 25 is in so many other nations.
With Belgium one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, the government is enforcing a night curfew, tough quarantine rules and other measures to contain COVID-19. In the past few days, the resurgence of the virus has started to show signs of abating.
Despite the exemptions, the ministers did point out to St. Nicholas to “always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask,” despite his long white beard.
The saint was supposed to get a big official welcome Saturday when his ship arrives in the port of Antwerp, but that event, usually attended by several hundred children, has been banned.
The pandemic has been relatively lenient toward children when it comes to the death toll, but the lives of the very young have been turned upside down by anything from long school closures and sports club bans to advice to stay away from grandparents.
Because of that, the ministers asked St. Nicholas to be lenient, since he usually checks in his vast archives whether children have been naughty or nice before delivering presents.
“Every kid here is a hero,” the ministers pleaded in their letter. “So, for once, you don’t have to check it in your big book.”

