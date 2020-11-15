Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

Tributes flow for pioneering Saudi director Tarek Riri

RIYADH: Famed Saudi television director Tarek Ahmed Riri died on Saturday of unknown causes. The news was broken by his daughter, journalist and radio presenter Hala Tarek Riri, who tweeted a traditional Islamic prayer for the deceased, followed by a second poignant message: “May God have mercy on you, the most tender of hearts.”

A former undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Riri was a pioneer in the field of television directing and made several significant contributions to Saudi television during his time at the ministry.

His efforts paved the way for today’s directors. He founded several Saudi television channels, including Al-Ekhbariya, consulted frequently on television affairs throughout his career, and spent over three decades working tirelessly to improve the field.

Riri was known for his work in the field of sports directing, and was a household name among Saudi football fans. He was also a member of the media delegation that accompanied the Saudi national team to the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Influenced by his father, he joined the military after graduating from Al-Falah School for Boys in Makkah before joining the Saudi Broadcasting Authority following its establishment by King Faisal.

Described as charismatic, softly spoken and eager to learn the trade, Riri began his media career as a cameraman. In an interview with Rotana Khalijia in 2014, he said the job “allowed me to find myself.” “I loved it,” he added.

Alongside his colleagues Husain Sabban, Talal Tarabulsi, Ishtiyaq Maroof, Mohammed Sunbol and others, Riri directed the first broadcast of the Hajj pilgrimage in the early 1970s to TV channels across the Kingdom. He recalled how the late King Faisal joined the group in the room where they were arranging equipment in readiness for the historic broadcast.

“It was as if you were sitting with your father. He looked at us with pride and we all felt that he was a father proud of his children.”

Tributes to Riri, who was believed to be in his late ’70s when he died, poured in on social media from those who worked with him and others who had been inspired by his work over the years.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce and acting minister of information, tweeted: “I offer my sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the dear deceased Prof. Tarek Riri, who served the media in the Kingdom for years with dedication and sincerity. A director of Saudi television and an official who contributed greatly to the Ministry of Information.”

Hashim Abdo Hashim, leading Saudi journalist and former editor in chief of Arabic news daily Okaz, tweeted: “Our dear and beloved Tarek Riri, I was greatly saddened by the news of your death this morning. Your life was filled with outstanding achievements in TV and in media. May God have mercy on you, and my sincere condolences to your dear daughters, Suha and Hala, and to all your honorable family.”

Saudi television host Salah Alghaydan tweeted: “When I joined Saudi TV in 2002, he was the undersecretary for the Ministry of Information, and directors viewed him as a role model in the world of television direction. May God have mercy on him, and our condolences to the family of the deceased, and to all colleagues in the Saudi media.”

Riri is survived by his two daughters, Suha, general manager of Saudi Radio, and Hala, a program manager at Saudi Radio.