You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic

Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic

As a part of a new trial, select passengers traveling with Etihad Airways will be informed of the optimal time for them to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport, staggering passenger arrivals and reducing overcrowding. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfct5

Updated 17 sec ago
Sean Cronin

Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic

  • Artificial intelligence used to shorten queues, support social distancing and restore passenger confidence in air travel
Updated 17 sec ago
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Abu Dhabi International Airport is trialing the use of artificial intelligence to shorten queues and support social distancing.

The “Smart Travel” system, developed in partnership with ConvergentAI, aims to optimize passenger traffic through the airport from check-in and immigration through to boarding.

It comes as airports and airlines worldwide try to restore passenger confidence in air travel, which has been severely damaged by a pandemic that has already claimed close to 1.4 million lives worldwide.

As a part of the trial, select passengers traveling with Etihad Airways will be informed of the optimal time for them to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By staggering passenger arrivals, the new system aims to reduce crowding, facilitate social distancing and shorten queues.

“Minimizing queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations,” said Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Information Officer John Barton.

Airports were already increasingly deploying new technology from biometrics to body scanners to help speed passengers through airports. Now such tech is increasingly being re-purposed to minimize the risk of infection.

“The pandemic has hastened trends of change that were already in motion before the pandemic,” Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson, a senior partner at Foster and Partners, told the CAPA Live virtual aviation gathering last week.

“Technology will be essential not just for health and safety but for a smoother passenger experience.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport is also looking at integrating AI into its safety and security systems.

“AI equipped systems can be taught to detect irregular activity or objects and notify the relevant teams to address potential issues swiftly and efficiently,” the airport said in a statement.

The Middle East aviation sector has been especially hard hit by the pandemic because of the dominance of hub airports, which rely more on international long haul travel than domestic routes.

The latest data from IATA for September 2020 shows that passenger traffic levels are down by more than 88 percent from a year earlier — the weakest of all global regions. Passenger loads were just 36.5 percent, which was also lower than any other region.

Topics: Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence (AI) Etihad Airways

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals
Special
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi fund boosts food security with $800m Louis Dreyfus deal

NMC’s Shetty says he will return to UAE to help with fraud probe

Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

NMC’s Shetty says he will return to UAE to help with fraud probe

  • NMC went into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: NMC Health founder BR Shetty said on Saturday he planned to the return to the UAE and denied reports he had fled the country after the hospital group's implosion under a mountain of previously undisclosed debt.

NMC went into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances and the discovery that it has $6.6 billion in debt, well above earlier estimates.

Earlier this month, administrators Alvarez & Marsal took preliminary steps towards legal action against NMC's auditor, Ernst & Young, as it seeks to increase recoveries for creditors.

"I travelled to India in February to be with my ailing brother who sadly passed away at the end of March, just as the pandemic spread across the world disrupting international travel," Shetty said in a statement, adding that reports he fled "could not be further from the truth."

Shetty said investigations he commissioned had uncovered details of fraud at NMC Health, Finablr and other private businesses owned by his family, which he said caused "great hardship for employees, disruptions to suppliers, and losses to shareholders including myself and creditors."

He said he intended to return to the UAE, without specifying when, having filed a criminal complaint in India seeking a probe into two former top executives of his companies and two Indian banks related to the multibillion dollar financial scandal engulfing his group.

He said he intended to support UAE authorities "to correct any injustice done" and "help find solutions to outstanding matters."

Topics: UAE NMC BR Shetty

Related

Business & Economy
BR Shetty seeks India probe of former NMC, Finablr CEOs over $6 billion scandal
Special
Business & Economy
NMC ‘wants to exit Saudi venture’

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic
NMC’s Shetty says he will return to UAE to help with fraud probe
Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Cycling promotes diabetes awareness in heart of Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter
Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.