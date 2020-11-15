You are here

  • Home
  • Israel resumes plans of east Jerusalem settlement, cuts access for Palestinians

Israel resumes plans of east Jerusalem settlement, cuts access for Palestinians

A picture taken on November 12, 2020 shows a view of ongoing construction work at Ramat Shlomo, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxvn2

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Israel resumes plans of east Jerusalem settlement, cuts access for Palestinians

  • The Housing Ministry on Sunday opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the Givat Hamatos area of Jerusalem
  • The move may test ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel is moving forward on the construction of hundreds of new homes for Jewish residents in a sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood, the country’s Housing Ministry and a settlement watchdog group said Sunday.
The Housing Ministry on Sunday opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the Givat Hamatos area of Jerusalem. The settlement watchdog group Peace Now and other critics say construction there would seal off the Palestinian city of Bethlehem from east Jerusalem, further cutting off access for the Palestinians to the eastern sector of the city, which they claim as capital of their hoped-for state.
The move may test ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to take a firmer tack against Israeli settlement expansion after four years of a more lenient policy under President Donald Trump.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Related

Special
Middle-East
Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate ahead of settlement expansion
Middle-East
European powers, GCC condemn Israel settlement approvals

Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 12,543

Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 12,543

  • The death toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country is 41,493
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: New coronavirus infections in Iran have risen by 12,543 in the past 24 hours, a record high, taking the cumulative total to 762,068, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 459 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 41,493.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question

Latest updates

Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 12,543
UAE shortlists 61 candidates for astronaut program
Erdogan visits breakaway Northern Cyprus after ally wins vote
Boucheron unveils Nour Arida as latest global ambassador
UAE approves 10-year ‘golden’ visa scheme

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.