Erdogan slammed after visiting N.Cyprus and calling for ‘two-state solution’

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, his wife Emine Erdogan, left, Ersin Tatar, second right, and his wife Sibel Tatar, greet each other during a welcome ceremony at Ercan Airport, in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP)
  • Cyprus calls visit 'provocative and illegal'
  • Erdogan was visiting Northern Cyprus after Ersin Tatar won last month's presidential election
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for an equal "two-state" solution in Cyprus during a visit on Sunday to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island, drawing a rebuke from the internationally recognised government in the south.
Erdogan also said Turkey and Northern Cyprus would no longer tolerate what he called "diplomacy games" in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus has been split along ethnic lines since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Only Ankara recognises Northern Cyprus as an independent state and it has no diplomatic relations with the government of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.
"Our priority is to ensure a fair, lasting and sustainable solution" in Cyprus that ensures Turkish Cypriots have security and legal rights, Erdogan told an audience after his arrival.
"A two-state solution must be negotiated on the basis of sovereign equality," he added.
United Nations-mediated peace talks on Cyprus broke down in 2017.
Erdogan was visiting Northern Cyprus after Ersin Tatar, who also supports a two-state solution, won last month's presidential election. Tatar's predecessor had backed reunification of the island.
Cyprus called Erdogan's visit "provocative and illegal".
"Ankara has absolutely no respect for international law, European principles and values, and its obligations towards the EU," the Cypriot presidency said in a statement.
Erdogan later visited Varosha, a beach town that has been fenced-off and abandoned in no-man's land since 1974.
Ankara backed the partial re-opening of Varosha just before last month's election in a move criticised by the United States, Greece and Greek Cypriots.
Turkey has increasingly flexed its military muscle in the region, including by backing Azerbaijan in its renewed conflict with Armenia over the past few weeks.
Erdogan alluded to Turkey's dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus and with other neighbours over territorial waters in the eastern Mediterranean.
The EU has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey next month over illegal exploration at sea.
"Neither we nor Northern Cyprus can tolerate diplomacy games (in the region) anymore," Erdogan said.
He added that Tatar would soon visit Azerbaijan - which does not recognise Northern Cyprus - to "make the situation better", without elaborating.
Tatar backed Erdogan's calls for a two-state solution and offshore rights.

Sudan welcomes rebels back to Khartoum after peace deal

Sudan welcomes rebels back to Khartoum after peace deal

  • “We have been looking forward to this day,” Hamdok said as he greeted the leaders
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed rebel leaders to the capital Khartoum on Sunday, as crowds celebrated what they hoped was the end of war following a landmark peace deal.
“We have been looking forward to this day,” Hamdok said as he greeted the leaders, according to a broadcast by the official news agency SUNA.
“Today we are taking the first steps to put an end to the suffering of our people.”
It was the first time the leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of rebel and political groups, had come to the capital since the signing of an October 3 peace agreement in neighboring South Sudan.
“We have come to put the peace agreement into effect on the ground,” said Minni Minawi, who leads a faction of the Darfur-based Sudan Liberation Movement, according to SUNA.
“We must work to assume responsibility and abandon the political quarrels to move toward democracy.”
The peace deal is hoped to end decades of fighting, including the war in the western Darfur region that erupted in 2003.
The United Nations estimates at least 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million were displaced in the Darfur conflict.
“This is the first time in Sudan’s history we reached a deal that truly addresses the roots of the Sudanese crisis,” said Hamdok.
Jubilant crowds packed a central square in Khartoum, chanting and carrying banners to celebrate.
The SRF — founded in 2011 — is an alliance of armed rebel groups and political movements including from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.
Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, following unresolved issues from bitter fighting there in Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war.
Sudan’s transitional government seized power after the April 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir, following unprecedented street protests against his rule.
Bashir has been jailed in Khartoum’s high security Kober prison and was found guilty last December of corruption.
He is currently on trial in Khartoum for his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power, and has also been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) accused of genocide in Darfur.

