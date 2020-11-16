You are here

Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies — state TV

Walid Al-Muallem. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies — state TV

  No details mentioned on the cause of his death
  The 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

CAIRO/AMMAN: Syria’s top diplomat and long-time foreign minister Walid Al-Muallem, a staunch defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade old conflict, has died, state TV reported early on Monday.
There were no details on the cause of death, but the 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems.
Al-Muallem was first appointed foreign minister in 2006 and also held the post of deputy prime minister
The veteran diplomat saw his country’s tilt further toward Iran and Russia, which have helped shore up Assad’s rule and allowed the authoritarian leader to regain most of the territory he once lost to insurgents.
Syria erupted into civil war nearly a decade ago after Assad in 2011 began a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule.
Al-Muallem accused Washington and the West of fueling the country’s unrest and labelled armed insurgents as “terrorists” in a conflict that has cost tens of hundreds of thousands of deaths and led to the exodus of millions of refugees.

Topics: Syria Walid Al-Muallem

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year

Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year

  Flight will start March 28
  The announcement comes as the aviation industry faces its worst-ever crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Monday it would start daily flights to Tel Aviv in March after the United Arab Emirates and Israel’s established formal ties this year.
Flight will start March 28 and will be timed to connect with Etihad services to and from China, Thailand, India and Australia, the state-owned carrier said in a statement.
The announcement comes as the aviation industry faces its worst-ever crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrecked air travel demand.
Etihad has slashed jobs and pushed forward with plans to shrink into a mid-sized carrier focused on carrying passengers to and from Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
Abu Dhabi does not allow non-residents to enter the emirate at its airport, and has not said when that coronavirus-related restriction would be lifted.
Neighbouring Dubai allows foreign visitors to enter.
State-owned flydubai will launch direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, while Dubai’s airport operator has said El Al , Israir, Arkia will start Tel Aviv-Dubai services in December,
Etihad, flydubai and Israel’ El Al have operated charter services between the UAE and Israel in recent months.

Topics: Etihad Abu Dhabi Israel Abraham Accords UAE United Arab Emirates

