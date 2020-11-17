You are here

G20 National Olympic Committees virtual conference opens

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal will chair the summit-level meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

G20 National Olympic Committees virtual conference opens

  • The conference will discuss opportunities and challenges facing the Olympic movement and the global sports sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The conference of National Olympic Committees (NOC) of the G20 countries will take place in Riyadh on Tuesday with the support of the Saudi Secretariat of the G20 and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal will chair the summit-level meeting dubbed “The Olympic movement during and after the COVID-19 pandemic” as part of a program of international conferences held on the sidelines of the Saudi presidency of the G20 this year.

The conference will discuss opportunities and challenges facing the Olympic movement and the global sports sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference also aims to shed light on the important role that the movement plays in helping the international community to recover socially, economically and healthwise from the pandemic.

Leading the keynote speakers at the virtual conference is the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, as honorary chair of the conference. Other speakers are IOC board member, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud; member of the board of directors of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Momii Keiko; president of the Italian Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago; Dr. Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO); Robin Mitchell, president of the Association of National Olympic Committees; Witold Banka, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA); James Macleod, director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations; chairman of the Y20 Youth Engagement Group, Othman Al-Muammar; and vice president of the U20 Urban Community Engagement Group, Hussam Al-Qurashi.

The Saudi Olympic committee invited all National Olympic Committees of the G20 countries, in addition to the NOCs of countries invited for the G20 summit — UAE, Jordan, Spain, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland and Vietnam. Representatives from WHO, international federations and continental Olympic committees will also attend.

Topics: G20 Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Djokovic sweeps aside Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Updated 17 November 2020
AFP

Djokovic sweeps aside Schwartzman at ATP Finals

  • The Serbian, 33, has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the coronavirus interruption, winning four titles including the Australian Open
Updated 17 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Monday as he embarked on his campaign for a record-equaling sixth title at the ATP Finals in London.

The world No. 1 wobbled at the start of the match against the diminutive eighth seed, making his debut at the elite eight-man event but recovered to win 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic, who has already sealed the yearend No. 1  spot for a record-equaling sixth time, is aiming to match the absent Roger Federer, who holds the record of six ATP Finals wins.

The Serbian, 33, has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the coronavirus interruption, winning four titles including the Australian Open.

He came into the match at an empty O2 Arena with a 5-0 record against Schwartzman but the Argentine debutant started impressively, breaking Djokovic in the third game.

The 28-year-old double-faulted in the following game to hand Djokovic two break points and the Serbian seized his chance to restore parity.

Djokovic upped his level of consistency and ground down his opponent, who stands just 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, breaking again in the eighth game and converting his first set point with a powerful serve down the T.

He secured another break in the first game of the second set to take an iron grip on the match.

Djokovic repeated the feat in the fifth game when Schwartzman went wide with a forehand and although the Argentine added a bit of respectability to the scoreline with a hold, it merely delayed the inevitable.

"The beginning of the match wasn't that great for me," said the top seed. "He broke my serve in the third game but I managed to re-break. It was a close encounter until I broke his serve at 4-3. I managed to close out the first set.

"Obviously in the second set I started swinging through the ball a bit more, bit less hesitation from both corners and I was very pleased with the way I played in the second set especially."

The five-time champion said he was missing the fans, who usually pack the O2 Arena.

"I've been playing the ATP Finals in this arena for many years and I've been blessed to experience some incredible matches and atmospheres and it feels very strange to play in front of empty stands," he added.

Topics: Novak Djokovic ATP Tour finals

