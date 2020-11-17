You are here

Pompeo says Europe, US need to work together to address Turkey

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
PARIS: The US administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.
“France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey’s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.
“Europe and the US must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people,” Pompeo said, referring to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Pompeo said increased use of Turkey’s military capability was a concern, but he did not say whether the country, which hosts US military forces at its Incirlik Air Base, should stay in or quit the North Atlantic Alliance.
Pompeo told Le Figaro the US administration had still work to do to maintain pressure on Iran.

Iraq hangs 21 on terrorism charges in latest mass executions

BAGHDAD: Iraq hanged 21 convicted terrorists and murderers on Monday, an interior ministry statement said, the latest in a series of mass executions it has carried out since defeating the Daesh group in 2017.
Among those executed at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya were people involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people the northern town of Tal Afar, the statement said.
It gave no further details of the identities of the people who were executed or the crimes for which they were convicted.
Iraq has put hundreds of suspected militants on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Daesh fighters in a 2014-2017 US-backed military campaign.
Human rights groups have accused Iraqi and other regional forces of inconsistencies in the judicial process and flawed trials leading to unfair convictions. Iraq says its trials are fair.
Daesh captured a third of Iraq in 2014 and was largely defeated both there and in neighboring Syria over the following three years.

