UK de-radicalization referrals for far-right, Islamist extremists now equal

Islamophobic propaganda and messaging by far-right groups are often a major force behind their recruitment. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 November 2020
UK de-radicalization referrals for far-right, Islamist extremists now equal

  • Ex-member of far-right group: ‘The enemy in our minds was Islam, (it) was the Muslim people’
  • In 2019 Britain saw four far-right attacks or plots, one more than number of Islamist incidents
Updated 17 November 2020
LONDON: For the first time since data has been recorded, there was an equal number of referrals to the UK’s de-radicalization programs for far-right and Islamist extremists.

In the year leading up to March 2019, out of 5,738 referrals to the government’s counter-terrorism program Channel, 1,404 (24 percent) were for concerns related to Islamist radicalization and 1,389 (24 percent) related to right-wing radicalization.

Of those right-wingers, 62 percent were youths up to the age of 20, and in the 2017-2018 period, 682 children under the age of 18 were referred for links to the radical right. Children as young as 9 have been referred to Channel for right-wing radicalization.

One counter-extremism group, Exit UK, said 70 percent of the people it has helped leave far-right organizations were recruited online.

Islamophobic propaganda and messaging by far-right groups are often a major force behind their recruitment.

One former member of a far-right group told Sky News: “The enemy in our minds was Islam, (it) was the Muslim people, (it) was almost the police as well as the government, and journalists as well.”

The UK’s MI5 and various counter-extremism organizations have repeatedly cautioned of the growing threat of far-right violence in the UK and across Europe.

In 2019, Britain saw four far-right attacks or plots, one more than the number of Islamist incidents in the same period.

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Who is fighting who?

* The Ethiopian National Defence Force: It has up to 50,000 fighters in Tigray, with Russian T-55 and T-72 tanks. It has massive air superiority from Russian fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and missile systems. However, while the powerful Northern Command is notionally loyal, it is based in Tigray and its assets are under rebel control.

* Tigray People’s Liberation Front: The TPLF has about 250,000 soldiers, but fewer than 60,000 effective fighters. However, it has a formidable history. Tigrayans drove out the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and bore the brunt of the Eritrean war.

Who could be dragged in?

* Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki detests the TPLF and controls a 200,000-strong army. There are credible reports that Eritrean troops have already crossed the border.

* Sudan: There is a long-running dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia over the fertile Fashqa triangle, and a new one over Ethiopia’s $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water supplies.
* Egypt: Sudan and Egypt are holding military exercises scheduled before the Tigray conflict began but intended as a joint show of force amid the dispute over the dam.
* Somalia: Ethiopia shares a long and porous border with Somalia, and Ethiopian troops are in Somalia with an African Union peacekeeping force.

* Djibouti: It borders Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, and its port is Ethiopia’s only access to the sea.

