Philippines to test typhoon victims for COVID-19

The military distributes relief packs to flood victims in Isabela. (Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines)
Updated 17 November 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Officials worry that cramped conditions at evacuation centers could trigger a new outbreak among those seeking shelter
MANILA: With over 200,000 people cramped at evacuation centers across the island of Luzon after the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco, the government on Tuesday said it would start testing the evacuees to prevent a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

“I assure you that the government policy to conduct [COVID-19] testing in evacuation centers is in place. And now, we will use antigen [tests] in all evacuation centers for faster results,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a press briefing.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) data, a total of 727,738 families — in Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras Region and the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) — have been affected by Typhoon Vamco, with 73 dead, 24 injured and 19 missing as of Tuesday.

Nearly 71,000 families are currently seeking shelter at 2,205 evacuation centers.

Given the large number of Filipinos at evacuation centers, Roque said there was no guarantee that all evacuees would be screened for COVID-19.

“We will be conducting tests in evacuation centers, especially on those exhibiting symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview during a Philippine Navy event in Manila on Tuesday, NDRRMC Chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters that it would be a “challenge” to conduct COVID-19 tests at evacuation centers.

“Are we going to do it one by one? My suggestion is to watch out for those with symptoms, [such as] fever or cough,” he said, adding that Health Secretary Francisco Duque had warned of a possible COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

“It’s a good thing the people there are all wearing face masks, but the [three-meter] distancing protocol is no longer being followed,” Lorenzana said.

“But as of now there is no [COVID-19] outbreak in evacuation centers, and we are very happy,” he said, expressing hope that “no one among the evacuees was infected" with the virus.

The NDRRMC on Monday recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte place the entire Luzon island under a state of calamity to recover from the losses incurred by three typhoons, the latest being Vamco.

Roque said the recommendation had reached the president and while Duterte has yet to act on the proposal, he was confident that it would be done “soon.”

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

Who is fighting who?

* The Ethiopian National Defence Force: It has up to 50,000 fighters in Tigray, with Russian T-55 and T-72 tanks. It has massive air superiority from Russian fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and missile systems. However, while the powerful Northern Command is notionally loyal, it is based in Tigray and its assets are under rebel control.

* Tigray People’s Liberation Front: The TPLF has about 250,000 soldiers, but fewer than 60,000 effective fighters. However, it has a formidable history. Tigrayans drove out the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and bore the brunt of the Eritrean war.

Who could be dragged in?

* Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki detests the TPLF and controls a 200,000-strong army. There are credible reports that Eritrean troops have already crossed the border.

* Sudan: There is a long-running dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia over the fertile Fashqa triangle, and a new one over Ethiopia’s $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water supplies.
* Egypt: Sudan and Egypt are holding military exercises scheduled before the Tigray conflict began but intended as a joint show of force amid the dispute over the dam.
* Somalia: Ethiopia shares a long and porous border with Somalia, and Ethiopian troops are in Somalia with an African Union peacekeeping force.

* Djibouti: It borders Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, and its port is Ethiopia’s only access to the sea.

