You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: I’ll Be Seeing You by Elizabeth Berg

What We Are Reading Today: I’ll Be Seeing You by Elizabeth Berg

Short Url

https://arab.news/mwnfb

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: I’ll Be Seeing You by Elizabeth Berg

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg tells the moving love story of caring for her parents in their final years in this beautifully written memoir.

I’ll Be Seeing You charts the passage from the anguish of loss to the understanding that even in the most fractious times, love can heal, transform, and lead to graceful — and grateful — acceptance. 

This is a touching story about the author as a caregiver to her aging parents. 

Berg has written “a bittersweet, often painful yet keenly observant accounting of her parents’ last years together. Her father became debilitated by dementia and her mother was his primary caretaker, while they moved from their home into a care facility ... There is much to learn here. It is a brave book,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“This book is so insightful. Many of us will be both taking care of our children and our parents at the same time and possibly even grandparents. Berg’s thoughts and feelings are written beautifully and leave much to be thought about,” the review added.

Berg presents a very healthy and loving perspective.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Singular Sensation by Michael Riedel

What We Are Reading Today: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

Caste — beautifully written, original, and revealing — is an eye-opening story of people and history, and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of America life today.

The Pulitzer Prize–winning, bestselling author of The Warmth of Other Suns examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how “our lives today are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It said that author Isabel Wilkerson gives “us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings.”

She “points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity,” the review said.

Wilkerson analyzes the caste systems in place in India and Germany and how these are also applicable to America.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Singular Sensation by Michael Riedel
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel

Latest updates

Saudis look forward to critical thinking and philosophy lessons in schools
WPP announces another merger, fusing Geometry and VMLY&R
Turfah Al-Mutairi, first Saudi woman to obtain a license from GAMI
World energy supply must be sustainable, says Aramco officer
Saudi project clears 1,391 more mines in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.