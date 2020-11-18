What We Are Reading Today: I’ll Be Seeing You by Elizabeth Berg

New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg tells the moving love story of caring for her parents in their final years in this beautifully written memoir.

I’ll Be Seeing You charts the passage from the anguish of loss to the understanding that even in the most fractious times, love can heal, transform, and lead to graceful — and grateful — acceptance.

This is a touching story about the author as a caregiver to her aging parents.

Berg has written “a bittersweet, often painful yet keenly observant accounting of her parents’ last years together. Her father became debilitated by dementia and her mother was his primary caretaker, while they moved from their home into a care facility ... There is much to learn here. It is a brave book,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“This book is so insightful. Many of us will be both taking care of our children and our parents at the same time and possibly even grandparents. Berg’s thoughts and feelings are written beautifully and leave much to be thought about,” the review added.

Berg presents a very healthy and loving perspective.