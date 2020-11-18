You are here

Australian arrested over Iraqi oil bribes worth $78 million

A handout photo released by the Australian Federal Police shows a handcuffed man being taken away after his arrest in Brisbane taken on Nov. 18, 2020. (Australian Federal Police via AFP)
Updated 18 November 2020
AFP

  • Local media name man as former Leighton Offshore managing director Russell Waugh
  • Investigators believe the bribes were used to secure contracts to build oil pipelines
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: Australian police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with $78 million in bribes used to secure lucrative Iraqi oil contracts linked to an alleged international corruption ring.
Local media named the man as former Leighton Offshore managing director Russell Waugh.
Police claim his company paid bribes through contractors including Unaoil – a Monaco-based firm which last year had two former senior executives plead guilty to being part of a scheme to bribe foreign government officials in several countries including Azerbaijan, Syria and Iraq.
Investigators believe the payments were used to secure contracts to build oil pipelines worth roughly $1.5 billion.
“The key targets of the bribery scheme were Iraqi Ministry of Oil officials and government officials within the South Oil Company of Iraq,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement announcing the arrest of a 54-year-old in Brisbane.
They said the investigation, which spanned nine years and involved US and UK authorities, was a “painstaking process” of piecing together a worldwide jigsaw of “alleged corruption.”
Police also announced they had issued two further arrest warrants for men living overseas.

South Korea sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases since August

Updated 50 sec ago
AP

South Korea sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases since August

  • South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in new infections since it eased its stringent social distancing rules last month
Updated 50 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 313 new cases on Wednesday, raising the country’s total to 29,311, including 496 deaths.
It’s the first time the country’s daily caseload exceeded 300 since late August.
South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in new infections since it eased its stringent social distancing rules last month. The new cases are tied to hospitals, nursing homes, churches, schools, offices and family gatherings.
Local health authorities said Tuesday that they would tighten distancing restrictions in the densely populated Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province. Those areas are at the center of the recent spikes.
Under the new rules, which come into effect Thursday for two weeks in those areas, gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals and concerts will be prohibited. They will also require people to sit at least one seat apart from each other in theaters, concert halls and libraries while limiting audiences at sporting events to 30 percent of the stadium’s capacity.

