Jordan, Bahrain and UAE discuss peace for Palestinians in Abu Dhabi summit

File photo shows Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Abdullah II at Al Bateen Airport in 2019. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • The leaders agreed on the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinians
CAIRO: Leaders from Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE discussed on Wednesday the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinians. 
The statement came during a trilateral summit between Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain King Hamad Al-Khalifa, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. The meeting was held in the UAE capital on Wednesday.
The leaders discussed the “brotherly and strategic ties between their countries,” Jordan’s state news agency reported.
They agreed on the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinians based on the two-state solution with Israel “that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and its capital East Jerusalem.”
Bahrain and the UAE recently signed agreements to open relations with Israel. Jordan, along with Egypt, are the only other Arab countries to have relations with Israel.
Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation.
In their meeting, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain also focused on ways to develop cooperation in several fields, including health, and food and medicine security, as well as efforts to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian women subjected to invasive examinations at Doha airport say Qatar has not contacted them

Updated 16 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

  • Staff at Doha airport demanded 18 women disembark a plane and follow security staff to a private area
  • The women were subject to intimate medical examinations in ambulances to see if they had recently given birth
LONDON: Female passengers who were escorted off a Qatar Airways flight and made to undergo an intimate medical examination have yet to receive individual apologies from the airline.
The women have not been contacted by the airline or the Qatari government since the incident that sparked international outrage took place on October 2, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The lack of apologies come despite some passengers making a formal complaint to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian federal police (AFP) within 24 hours of arrival in Sydney.
Staff at Doha international airport violated standard procedure by demanding that 18 women, including 13 Australian citizens, disembark a plane and follow security staff to a private area of the airport, Qatari authorities have said.
The women were subject to intimate medical examinations in ambulances to see if they had recently given birth after a newborn baby was found abandoned at the airport.
Women from 10 other flights, which have yet to be publicly identified, were also examined.
The women, who have not been offered compensation for the distressing incident, have been contacted by the AFP and were interviewed by the law enforcement agency.
The AFP said it is committed to pursuing an investigation into their treatment and one of the passengers who was contacted by the agency said the AFP officer she spoke to was “genuinely committed” to supporting the welfare of passengers who were subjected to the disturbing examinations at Doha airport.
The group of passengers said they would be seeking individual written apologies and were considering the possibility of legal action.
They would also like a pledge from Qatari authorities that the safety of transit travelers at Doha airport be put ahead of other concerns in the future.

