Duterte places Luzon island under state of calamity

Since Oct. 25, five cyclones have hit the Philippines. They have included typhoons Molave, Goni and Vamco, which have left 114 people dead. (AP)
Updated 19 November 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Special measures introduced by the government will speed rescue, recovery efforts
MANILA: Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he had signed an order placing the entire island of Luzon under a state of calamity.

His move, based on a recommendation by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), was aimed at helping rescue and recovery efforts in the region which has been devastated by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks.

Since Oct. 25, five cyclones have hit the Philippines. They have included typhoons Molave, Goni — reportedly the world’s strongest storm this year — and Vamco, which have left 114 people dead and displaced tens of thousands of families in Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Metro Manila.

The NDRRMC, which is chaired by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, urged Duterte to impose a state of calamity “to allow local government units in Luzon to utilize disaster funds and expedite the relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

A state of calamity allows measures to be undertaken by the national and local governments to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

These include the imposition of a price freeze on necessities and prime commodities; monitoring, prevention, and control of overpricing/profiteering and hoarding of prime commodities, medicines, and petroleum; granting of no-interest loans by government financing or lending institutions to the worst-hit sections of the population through cooperatives or people’s organizations; and the use of more efficient methods for the procurement of emergency works, goods, or services required for disaster recovery.

The accumulated effects of the weather disturbances have caused severe flooding in the Cagayan Valley where towns and cities have reportedly been turned into an “ocean.”

However, as of Wednesday, floods had subsided in a majority of the affected areas.

During a meeting with Duterte on Tuesday night, Lorenzana said that military personnel deployed in Cagayan Valley and the Bicol region were assisting residents, adding that two Navy ships and aircraft of the Philippines Air Force (PAF) had joined the relief operation.

Lorenzana added that in Metro Manila’s Marikina City, troops were also helping with clearing work.

Duterte said it was “high time” that the government prioritized the construction of “sturdy evacuation centers” to provide shelter for vulnerable members of the population during disasters.

At present, schools and public buildings are being used as evacuation centers, which the president said created an “aberration in the movement or the development of government functions and education.”

Duterte’s Tuesday address to the nation was not without controversy, with the president’s slamming of Vice President Leni Robredo — for allegedly questioning his absence during the onslaught brought about by typhoon Vamco — generating criticism on social media platforms.

Duterte accused Robredo of being “dishonest,” “incapable of truth,” and “grandstanding” during the typhoon response. 

He denied “sleeping on the job,” and said he had been monitoring the situation while attending the ASEAN Summit. “There was no need for you (Robredo) to make a very bad joke that is, ‘where were you?’”

In a series of tweets late on Tuesday, Robredo said she had “no intention to compete” with Duterte in responding to calls for help from flood victims.

Calls flood in after Dhaka police launch women’s cyber support

Updated 19 November 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • The launch of the women’s cyber support unit follows legislation to introduce the death penalty for convicted rapists
DHAKA: Two days after launching an all-female team to combat online abuse targeting women, Bangladeshi police say they have received almost 1,000 complaints of cyber harassment.

“The phones are ringing constantly. We are receiving calls from women all over the country,” Nasrin Akter, assistant superintendent of the police cyber support for women (PCSW) unit, told Arab News.

“Since launching the service, we have registered around 1,000 phone calls,” she added.

The cyber support unit was initiated by Bangladeshi police chief Benazir Ahmed following growing public concern at a rise in gender-based violence and cybercrimes against women.

“Around 68 percent of women in the cyberspace have been victims of cybercrimes. Of these, 73 percent have been subjected to cyberbullying or harassment,” Ahmed said this week.

Police hope the unit will encourage women to report digital abuse, including “revenge porn,” misuse of social media content and blackmail, since complainants will share their personal details with an all-women team instead of men.

“Although we had several specialist units to deal with cybercrimes, there was none to help women and children exclusively,” Sohel Rana, assistant inspector-general of police, told Arab News. 

According to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, there are more than 100 million active internet users in the country. Mobile internet use is believed to be limited to 33 percent of men and 16 percent of women.

Rana said that with a steady increase in internet use, it was important to create an “exclusive” space where women could voice issues related to cybercrime.

“A lot of the complaints are about harassment. We register the complaints and provide necessary legal advice,” he said. 

The unit employs 12 police officers who provide support to victims from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. 

“We receive complaints through the hotline and our Facebook page. In some cases, we provide instant solutions. But if the case requires further investigation, we refer them to the nearest police station to file an official complaint,” Akter said. 

In all cases, the “identity of the complainant is kept confidential.”

The launch of the women’s cyber-support unit follows legislation to introduce the death penalty for convicted rapists.  

Bangladesh was hit by nationwide protests after two gang-rapes in the country’s Noakhali and Sylhet districts.

However, activists say that neither the death penalty nor the launch of the cyber unit will “change the reality,” citing a spike in rape cases in the past month. 

According to one media outlet, 183 rape incidents were reported in the country in the four weeks to Nov. 13 — a 58 percent increase on the previous month.  

Women and gender experts welcome the police initiative, but are calling for an “integrated campaign” to limit violence against women and children. 

“Many women don’t know the proper uses of social media platforms. They don’t have any idea how to protect themselves from abuse,” Prof. Tania Haque, of Dhaka University, told Arab News.  

“We need to focus on eliminating this sort of crime through a massive awareness campaign,” she added.

