Maysaa Mohammed Al-Qurashi is an associate professor of mathematics at King Saud University. She has been the vice rector of planning, development and quality at the Saudi Electronic University since October 2020. Prior to that, she held the position of dean of quality assurance and development at Prince Sultan University from September 2019 to August 2020. She was also the dean of the Science and Medical Studies Department at King Saud University from April 2017 to September 2019.
Al-Qurashi is the chief editor and reviewer of a number of journals including the Umm Al-Qura University’s Journal of Applied Sciences, the Journal of the American Mathematical Society, and the Asian Journal of Mathematics and Computer Research, to mention a few.
She chaired and was a member of numerous committees such as the Strategic Planning Steering Committee and the Quality Assurance Committee at Prince Sultan University. At King Saud University, she was a member of both the Disciplinary Committee of University Employees and the Development of the Education Process in the Department of Mathematics Committee.
Al-Qurashi has attended many conferences and workshops inside and outside the Kingdom, such as the International Conference on Applied Mathematics and Engineering at the Imperial University, London; the Post-Secondary Education Conference; and the Fourth Conference of Mathematics and its Applications.
Al-Qurashi earned a Ph.D. in mathematics (potential theory) and an MSc in mathematics (functional analysis) from King Saud University. She holds a BSc in mathematics from King Saud University.
