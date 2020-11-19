You are here

  • Home
  • Official: Ethiopia’s latest airstrike hits Tigray university

Official: Ethiopia’s latest airstrike hits Tigray university

Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 19, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5d2gw

Updated 19 November 2020
AP

Official: Ethiopia’s latest airstrike hits Tigray university

  • Official tells AP that the strike caused major damage to the facility
  • Ethiopia’s government has been fighting with the Tigray regional forces since Nov. 4
Updated 19 November 2020
AP

NAIROBI: A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage, while the United States says neither side in the conflict is heeding calls for de-escalation.
The senior official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the airstrike in Mekele.
“How on earth” can a government bombard its own people, the senior official asked. The AP is not naming the official because they could not be reached directly.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting with the Tigray regional forces since Nov. 4 after an attack on a military base there. Both sides have carried out airstrikes. Each regards the other as illegal, the result of a falling-out between Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country’s ruling coalition.
With communications to the region severed, no one knows how many people have been killed in the fighting, and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.
“At this point, neither party, from what we hear, is interested in mediation,” the top US diplomat to Africa, US Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy, told reporters Thursday evening.
Nagy said of the airstrike: “From what you say, I certainly hope it’s not true.”
Ethiopia’s government has said it is marching in a final push to Mekele, the Tigray region’s capital, with the goal to arrest the ruling “clique” from the region’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The TPLF infuriated Abiy’s government when it objected to the pandemic-related postponement of national elections until next year and held its own election in September.
Now, heavy fighting continues in a heavily armed region of some 6 million people, a clash some observers have compared to an inter-state war at the heart of the strategic Horn of Africa.
With Abiy’s government rejecting urgent international calls for dialogue, a humanitarian disaster is unfolding as food, fuel and medical supplies run desperately short in the Tigray region. Roads are blocked and airports closed.
More than 30,000 refugees have fled to Sudan, and the fighting has moved close to nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea at camps in northern Tigray.
“Electricity continues to be cut off. Fuel for generators has run out. That leaves 96,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia without clean water,” United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Asked about efforts to open humanitarian corridors, the US ambassador to Ethiopia, Michael Raynor, told reporters that the TPLF “did not really engage on that possibility.”
The fighting threatens to suck in or destabilize Ethiopia’s neighbors, which include Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea, whose capital came under rocket attack from the TPLF over the weekend. Eritrea has remained largely silent while the TPLF accuses it of entering the conflict at Ethiopia’s request.
Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, told reporters that the US has been in contact with Eritrean officials to urge their “continued restraint.”
“Internationalizing the conflict, that is one absolute danger that we are doing our best, the entire region is doing its best, to avoid,” he said.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Analysis
World
EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region
World
New humanitarian crisis as thousands flee Ethiopia war

UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray

Updated 19 November 2020
Arab News

UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray

  • ‘With the right partners, we could start mass production within weeks’
Updated 19 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A nasal spray that can prevent coronavirus infections and transmissions has been developed by a team of scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The study backing the spray, which is awaiting peer review, claims it catches and neutralizes the virus in the nose, where it can be destroyed by blowing through the nostrils or swallowing.

As the spray envelops the virus, any particles that are passed on to another person through sneezing or coughing are less likely to result in transmission, scientists said.

“Although our noses filter thousands of liters of air each day, there is not much protection from infection, and most airborne viruses are transmitted via the nasal passage,” said Prof. Liam Grover, one of the leading researchers.

“The spray we have formulated delivers that protection, but can also prevent the virus being passed from person to person.”

Lab experiments revealed that the spray could prevent infection for up to two days. Scientists said regular use could “significantly reduce disease transmission.”

It could be particularly useful in crowded buildings or areas, including airports and classrooms, researchers said.

“This spray is made from readily available products that are already being used in food products and medicines, and we purposely built these conditions into our design process. It means that, with the right partners, we could start mass production within weeks,” said Dr. Richard Moakes, co-author of the study.

“Products like these don’t replace existing measures such as wearing masks and washing hands, which will continue to be vital to preventing the spread of the virus. However, what this spray will do is add a second layer of protection to prevent and slow virus transmission.”

This development comes as both Pfizer and Moderna announced major breakthroughs in the fight against the pandemic in the form of vaccines that are 95 percent effective.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus nasal swab test: is it really painful?
World
Mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds: UK study

Latest updates

Youth hold key to global future, experts tell Riyadh G20 summit
KSRelief signs deal to empower Yemeni orphans
Empowerment of women top priority of Vision 2030, says Council of Saudi Chambers head
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on KSA
Saudi campaign highlights ‘shadow pandemic’ of mental health

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.