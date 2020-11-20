You are here

Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Team Pedersen with the champion trophy during the awards ceremony in the Saudi Ladies Team International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: A historic week for women’s golf in Saudi Arabia reached its climax when Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen swept the team and individual honors on Thursday in the Saudi Ladies Team  International golf tournament.

The double triumph allowed Pedersen to complete a grand slam following her victory last week in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old Dane and her team of Michele Thomson (Scotland), Cassandra Hall (RSA) and amateur Matt Selby, competing under the corporate banner Golf Saudi 1, finished on 40-under total of 392 to win the three-day, 54-hole team competition at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Enjoying a rich vein of form all week, Pedersen overcame a new women’s course record of 9-under 63 from Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in Thursday’s third round to clinch the individual title on 14-under 202 total by two shots after closing with a 5-under 67 in a clean five-birdie card.

Kyriacou carded five birdies in nines of 31-32 in a final-day charge that fell short as she ended up in a three-way tie for second with Dutchwoman Anne van Dam and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes on 12-under 200 total.

The Australian’s 63 bettered the previous record of 65 shared earlier in the tournament by England’s Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall of  Sweden and Galmes.

The awards ceremony took place near the 18th green of the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club amid shimmering lights as the sun set on a superb day’s play.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chair of Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We could not be more proud. Congratulations to Emily Pedersen. Congratulations again to Team Pedersen. These were some great performances on tough conditions. I would like to thank the Ladies European Tour and all the members for being great partners.

“Our Saudi Ladies International has been a great success. I’m confident that it won’t be the last exciting event. We are committed to the game of golf in Saudi Arabia and to creating opportunities for women in the sport,” he said.

“As such I would like to announce we have confirmed our 2021 dates for the next Saudi Ladies International, which will be Nov. 10-13. I hope that people are getting as much joy from the game as I have. We look forward to seeing you next year.”

England’s Charley Hull closed with a 68 to sit alone at fifth place on -9, while fellow countrywomen Hall and Eleanor Givens, with matching cards of 68s, were tied sixth on -8.

Team Kyriacou (Emirates Golf) and team De Roey (UMA) tied for second a stroke back on the champion team on -39 (393), while Team Mehmet were alone on fifth at -36 (396).

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: A British expatriate’s daughter has returned to Saudi Arabia to witness history in women’s golf week in the Kingdom.

Georgia Coughlin, from Blackpool, England, is one among a contingent of Ladies European Tour (LET) players out there on the fairways at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe the opportunities that Golf Saudi and Aramco have given us,” 25-year-old Coughlin said when she spoke to Arab News after the second round of the Saudi Ladies Team International on Wednesday.

The 54-hole tournament that ended on Thursday capped a week that began with the staging of the Kingdom’s first professional women’s golf tournament, the $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, won by Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen in a playoff against Georgia Hall of England on Sunday.

Coughlin said she was a three-year-old toddler when she was brought to Riyadh by her father, Richard, who was working for BAE Systems.

“My mom and dad have been in Riyadh for 22 years now,” added Coughlin.

When she was about five years old she returned to England, and then came back to Riyadh when “I was 14 or 15 to do my exams at the British International School.”

Living in the Arizona Golf Compound near Riyadh with her parents, it was natural for Coughlin to be attracted to golf.

“My villa was on a nine-hole golf course in the Arizona compound. I just used to go out and play on my own. I became a member of Riyadh Golf Club (RGC) and Dirab Ladies Group. We had quite a few lady amateurs there and I used to play with them probably three or four times a week,” said Coughlin.

Coughlin became well known in the local golf community — beating opponents twice her age and winning tournaments at RGC and Dirab Golf & Country Club.

Getting more serious about her golf at 16, Coughlin began taking lessons with the Tunisian PGA-licensed instructor Salem Ayari, who is now one of the five teaching pros at Riyadh Golf Course.

“She’s good, has a very strong short game. I am proud of her, and I know she needs a good caddie to give her a push,” said Ayari of his talented former pupil.

“I wish her luck in her professional career,” added Ayari, whose wife Ghozlene Ayari won the 2019 Pan Arab Women’s Golf Championship but did not have the chance to defend her title due to the pandemic this year.

The interesting part in the Coughlin narrative is that she is a classic example of a golfer in the community who succeeded in making the giant leap to the big leagues.

“Once I started to get a lot better at golf, I thought I could try and compete. I went to Qualifying School and ended up playing well, and that’s how I knew I could compete out here,” said Coughlin, who earned her LET playing card in 2018.

But as she points out: “If it wasn’t for Saudi Arabia, where I picked up that golf club, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

