US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours

Residents queue outside a New York City Health + Hospitals COVID testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US registered more than 2,200 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Thursday, a record high since May as the pandemic surges across the country.
The number of cases at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Friday) was 11,698,661 with 252,419 deaths, meaning 200,146 new infections and 2,239 more deaths in 24 hours.
US authorities have urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week as virus cases soar. California on Thursday announced a night-time curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic.

Ethiopia accuses WHO chief Tedros of backing Tigray rebels

Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

GENEVA: Ethiopia’s military accused the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic backing for Tigray state’s dominant political party, which is fighting federal forces.
“He himself is a member of that group and he is a criminal,” army chief of staff Gen. Birhanu Jula said in a televised statement, before calling for him to be removed. Birhanu did not offer any evidence to support his accusations.
There was no immediate WHO comment on the allegation against Tedros, who is Ethiopian of Tigrayan ethnicity.
The accusations came at a time when the WHO is under considerable strain trying to coordinate global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, its biggest donor, froze funding over a spat involving China. Cases and deaths are rising again in many countries around the world.
Tedros served as Ethiopia’s health minister and foreign minister from 2005-2016 in a ruling coalition led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF effectively ruled Ethiopia for decades as the most powerful part of the coalition, until Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy took office in 2018.
Abiy has since folded the other three regional parties into his own national party, but the TPLF refused to join.
Birhanu accused Tedros of using his international platform to try to get diplomatic support and weapons for the TPLF.
“He has been doing everything to support them, he has campaigned to get the neighboring countries to condemn the war. He has worked to facilitate weapons for them (the TPLF),” he said.
“He tried to lobby people by using his international profile and mission to get support for the TPLF junta.”
Birhanu did not give further specifics.
Unverified accusations from Ethiopia are not enough to remove Tedros, 55, from his post.
He was elected in May 2017 as the WHO’s first African director-general on a platform of promoting universal health care.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw from the WHO in July 2021 — in line with US law requiring a year’s notice — after accusing Tedros of not doing enough to hold China to account for what Trump described as initial attempts to cover up the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tedros has dismissed the suggestions, saying: “We are close to every nation, we are color-blind.”
The US was the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15 percent of its budget.

Topics: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

