Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

In this file photo taken on November 2, 2017 Jonathann Daval (L), the husband of slain Alexia Daval, arrives with his wife's father Jean-Pierre Fouillot (C) and mother Isabelle Fouillot (R), to hold a press conference at the Town Hall in Gray, eastern France. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

  • The crime deeply shocked France, and nearly 10,000 people turned out in the couple’s quiet town for a silent march in her memory
VESOUL, FRANCE: A French court Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.
The 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. He turned to look at members of his own family who were present.
Earlier, he had said “Sorry, Sorry” in the dock, looking toward his wife’s parents.
Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.
The charred remains of Alexia Daval were found hidden under branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France in October 2017.
Daval initially said Alexia, a 29-year-old bank employee, had gone jogging and never came back.
Jean-Pierre Fouillot, Alexia’s father, passed an arm around the shoulders of his wife Isabelle as the court’s decision was delivered.
A few minutes later the mother, Isabelle Fouillot, went out to talk to reporters, as she had done throughout the trial.
“It is a very good decision, exactly what I hoped, at the height of our suffering. That will allow us to turn a page,” she said.

Defense lawyer Ornella Spatafora swiftly indicated that there would be no appeal against the sentence.
Outside the courthouse dozens of people were pressed against the barriers blocking access to it.
Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence calling the 2017 murder “an almost perfect conjugal crime.”
After his wife’s death, Duval had cut a distraught figure, appearing in tears at a press conference with his in-laws and leading one of several events organized countrywide in her memory.
Three months later, prosecutors said the IT worker confessed to the murder — admitting he had beaten his wife in a heated argument, knocking her face against a concrete wall, and strangling her.
He initially denied setting fire to her body, but finally admitted to that too, in June last year.
Daval changed his story several times, at one point withdrawing his confession, blaming his brother-in-law, and finally admitting to everything all over again.
On Monday, when asked by the judge whether he admitted to “being the only person implicated in the death” of his wife, Daval replied “yes,” appearing close to tears.
The crime deeply shocked France, and nearly 10,000 people turned out in the couple’s quiet town for a silent march in her memory.
The murder highlighted the scourge of violence against women at the height of the global #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment of women.
On Monday, French authorities said 125,840 women were victims of domestic violence in 2019. Another 146 were murdered by their partner or ex-partner — 25 more than the previous year.

  • In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter
PENNSYLVANIA: Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled Saturday, dealing President Donald Trump’s campaign another blow in its effort to invalidate the election.
US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, turned down the request for an injunction by President Donald Trump’s campaign, spoiling the incumbent’s hopes of somehow overturning the results of the presidential contest.
In his ruling, Brann said the Trump campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence."
“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” the opinion said. “Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”
A message seeking comment was left with the Trump campaign.
Trump had argued that the US Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated when Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with their submitted mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the seven Biden-majority counties that the campaign sued had argued Trump had previously raised similar claims and lost.
They told Brann the remedy the Trump campaign sought, to throw out millions of votes over alleged isolated issues, was far too extreme, particularly after most of them have been tallied.
“There is no justification on any level for the radical disenfranchisement they seek,” Boockvar’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed Thursday.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, tweeted shortly after Brann's ruling, saying “Another one bites the dust.”
The state’s 20 electoral votes would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Counties must certify their results to Boockvar by Monday, after which she will make her own certification.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will notify the winning candidate’s electors they should appear to vote in the Capitol on Dec. 14.

