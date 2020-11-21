Johnson urged not to cut foreign aid

You are here

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The two former prime ministers warned Johnson risked undermining the UK’s presidency of the G7 before it begins next year
LONDON: Two former British prime ministers have warned the country’s current leader Boris Johnson against cuts to foreign aid spending.

David Cameron and Tony Blair urged Johnson not to commit to a proposed 0.2 percent cut to the UK’s £15 billion ($20 billion, EUR17 billion) international development budget.

The UK has proposed the cuts to pay for coronavirus costs but Cameron and Blair cautioned the move would jeopardize Britain’s “soft power” status around world, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The two former prime ministers also warned Johnson risked undermining the UK’s presidency of the G7 before it begins next year.

Blair praised the impact of British spending abroad in recent decades which he said was “measured literally in millions of lives.”

“This has been a great British soft power achievement. It isn’t about charity. It’s enlightened self-interest,” he said.

Cameron called abandoning Britain’s overseas aid spending a “moral, strategic and political mistake.”

“I hope the PM will stick to his clear manifesto promise, maintain UK leadership and save lives,” he added.

Blair, a former prime minister from the UK’s left of centerLabour Party, led his country from 1997 until 2007. He committed Britain to meeting a UN target of 0.7 percent in spending on foreign aid in 2005.

Cameron, from Johnson’s own center-right Conservative Party, served in the office from 2010-2016, and delivered on the overseas spending pledge made by his predecessor in 2013.

General Lord David Richards, UK chief of defense staff until 2013, said it was in the UK’s interest “to be as generous as possible,” adding that spending on aid was “much cheaper than fighting wars.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is due to address the UK’s spending in a Comprehensive Spending Review on Wednesday. 

The review is expected to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK has already cut £2.9 billion from its foreign aid budget for the rest of 2020 to avoid exceeding the 0.7 percent target.

Trials begin for new anti-COVID ‘cocktail’ drug

  • Jab could be used to protect those who cannot be given vaccines, scientists say
LONDON: An alternative anti-coronavirus jab aimed at protecting those who cannot receive vaccines will enter major trials this weekend.

The drug is made by AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company that worked with Oxford University in the UK to develop a general vaccine.

The alternative injection was developed using antibodies produced by a single coronavirus patient in the US.

The arm jab takes effect immediately and could protect people against transmission for six months to a year.

If trials prove successful, it could be used to safeguard those who cannot be administered vaccines because of their health.

An initial 1,000 people will be administered the drug in the UK this weekend, while 4,000 others from around the world will take part in the trials soon after. The trials will use a placebo test system to determine the usefulness of the drug.

Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said the antibody drug would be “almost like a passive vaccination.”

He added: “Now that’s important because obviously there’s going to be a significant number of people, even in a world where vaccines are highly effective, that will not respond to vaccines, or in fact will not take vaccines, and so having monoclonal antibodies as potential therapeutics I think is also important.”

Kate Bingham, chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said hundreds of thousands of people might not benefit from a vaccine because they do not have a working immune system.

“It’s crucial that we leave no one behind as we move closer to finding both a vaccine and developing more treatments for COVID-19,” she added.

“We particularly need to ensure those who cannot be given a vaccine, such as people who are immuno-compromised, have alternatives available that will help protect them.”

But the jab is expensive and difficult to produce on a large scale, so it will likely be targeted at specific at-risk groups in countries worldwide.

AstraZeneca said the jab can also protect care-home residents in case of a small-scale coronavirus outbreak.

The preventative efficacy of the drug will be tested in a second trial on individuals in the US and the UK.

