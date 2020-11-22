You are here

G20 leaders emphasize need for coordinated response to pandemic

Leaders of the world's biggest economies attend the virtual G20 Summit in Riyadh on Saturday.
Rashid Hassan & Mohammed Al-Kinani

  Together people can protect their lives and livelihoods while shaping a better world: King Salman
  It is time to come together with the idea of "common good" and providing primary healthcare access to all: Macron
RIYADH: The G20 heads of state on Saturday emphasized the need for a continued coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially to support the most vulnerable segments of society, as well as the need to increase spending on research and vaccines.

“From the onset of the pandemic and in an attempt to jump-start the global response, we met in an extraordinary summit last March where we all took swift and collective actions to counter this crisis. We continue to do so,” said King Salman, addressing the meeting.

“The pandemic has demonstrated that international cooperation is the optimal way to overcome crises. We must focus on the most vulnerable segments. We must provide support for all countries of the world, for we will not be safe until everyone is safe,” he added.

“In April, the Kingdom joined forces with international organizations and global leaders to launch the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator. We co-led the Global Coronavirus Pledging Event to meet the global shortage in developing and distributing vaccines and diagnostic tools, where the Kingdom contributed $500 million towards that end.”

The king said the pandemic is a true test for global health systems, so “through the G20 presidency, we utilized a number of vital initiatives to close the pandemic preparedness and response gaps.”

He added: “During our presidency, with the support of the G20 members, we proposed the Access to Pandemic Tools (APT) initiative, which aims at ensuring a focus on sustainable preparedness and response to counter any future pandemic. We look forward to furthering this discussion and implementation during the Italian presidency next year.”

Together, King Salman said, people can protect their lives and livelihoods while shaping a better world.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the G20 “has taken unprecedented measures, which allowed us to reach important milestones. The ACT Accelerator is one of those milestones.”

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez said: “In Argentina, we have worked on a comprehensive approach, putting the protection of people’s lives first.”

He added that cooperation and solidarity are the two key elements to fighting the pandemic. “This is not only a responsibility of governments but every one of us, members of the international community, to defeat the pandemic,” said Fernandez.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the only effective response to the pandemic is a coordinated global one based on solidarity.

“We can reasonably expect that before the end of the year a vaccine will be available, which is totally unprecedented,” he added.

“But an even more difficult fight must be fought — that of universal access to health technologies against COVID-19.”

Macron said it is time to come together with the idea of “common good” and providing primary healthcare access to all.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “A global challenge, which is what the pandemic undoubtedly is, can only be overcome with a global effort. The G20 has a crucial responsibility in this area. For example, we have launched the ACT Accelerator and its COVAX facility. This unique global platform serves to promote the development, production and distribution of medicines, diagnostics and vaccines.”

“Each country is striving to find its own responses to the pandemic, as well as to contribute to the necessary worldwide response … (This) can only be overcome with a global effort,” said Merkel, adding that the G20 has a crucial responsibility in this regard.

She said in order to halt the pandemic, every country needs to have access to, and be able to afford, a vaccine.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said: “I would like to express my gratitude to King Salman for granting me the time to introduce Korea’s experience in responding to COVID-19. At the outset of the pandemic, Korea had the second-highest COVID-19 infections in the world, but could overcome the crisis thanks to our people, who readily cooperated with infectious disease control measures.”

He added that his country conceived the idea of drive-through and walk-through screening stations, which enabled massive testing in a short period of time.

“From a ‘Corona Map’ that spots the location of infection, to self-quarantine and epidemiological investigation apps, various mobile apps helped in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

His country will continue to beef up cooperation with the International Vaccine Institute, headquartered in Seoul, and scale up humanitarian assistance, he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said inclusive economic recovery and collective efforts would be of great help to combat future epidemics.

To help African countries rebuild their economies, “the African Union has proposed several measures, including debt relief in the form of interest payment waivers and deferred payments to be prepared for the future,” he added. “We must invest in funding and research.”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, board chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: “Only through adequate financing for a global exit strategy like the ACT Accelerator can economic vitality be restored at home and catastrophe in the poorest countries be averted.”

King Salman confident Riyadh G20 summit will deliver 'significant and decisive results'

King Salman confident Riyadh G20 summit will deliver 'significant and decisive results'

  Annual leaders' meeting, being held under Saudi presidency, to address coronavirus crisis among other global issues
  King Salman said the Riyadh summit is inclusive of the interests of all countries and not just G20 member states
RIYADH: As the Group of Twenty (G20) forum’s 15th meeting got under way on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, in his opening remarks, expressed confidence in the outcome of the summit, being held virtually for the first time since its founding owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am confident that the Riyadh summit will deliver significant and decisive results, and will lead to the adoption of economic and social policies that will restore hope and reassurance to the people of the world,” he said.

The hope is that the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit, being held under Saudi Arabia’s presidency, will lay the foundations for a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting has brought together economies that account for about 85 percent of global GDP to discuss the most challenging socio-economic issues.

“It is unfortunate that we are unable to host you in person in Riyadh, due to the exceptional circumstances that we are all facing this year,” King Salman told other G20 leaders. “Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation.”

The Nov. 21-22 summit, expected to be dominated by the pandemic and its economic repercussions, is not the first meeting of the leaders in Riyadh. In March, just a few weeks after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, King Salman hosted an extraordinary virtual gathering aimed at forging a common strategy to confront the unprecedented challenge.

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies attend the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday.
 

“We expressed our commitment during our extraordinary summit to urgently mobilize resources, and we all pledged, at the onset of the crisis, over $21 billion to support the global efforts to combat this pandemic,” King Salman said on Saturday. “We took extraordinary measures to support our economies by injecting over $11 trillion to support individuals and businesses.”

“We also extended our social safety nets to protect those prone to losing their jobs or source of income. To this end, we have provided emergency support to the developing countries, including the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative to the low-income countries.

“This has been an extraordinary year. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented shock that affected the entire world within a short period of time, causing global economic and social losses.”

The G20 presidency rotates between member countries, and in December 2019 Saudi Arabia became the first Arab country to assume the role. Each presidency typically concludes with the G20 Leaders’ Summit, a powerful gathering of heads of state that made its debut in 2008.

The normal G20 calendar has been changed due to restrictions put in place across the forum’s membership in response to the pandemic. G20 leaders and ministers have held virtual meetings to coordinate the international response to the crisis and put the global economy on a pathway to recovery.

IN NUMBER

  • $21 billion: Contribution of G20 member states to fight against COVID-19.

King Salman stressed that the Riyadh summit was inclusive of the interests of all countries and not just G20 member states. “The theme of our presidency is ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All,’” he noted, adding: “Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to adjust our focus rapidly to face its repercussions, the subject areas under this general theme, namely ‘Empowering People,’ ‘Safeguarding the Planet,’ and ‘Shaping New Frontiers,’ remain essential to overcome this global challenge and shape a better future for our people.”

King Salman urged G20 leaders to address the vulnerabilities exposed by COVID-19 while working to protect lives and livelihoods. “Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for COVID-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples,” he said.

With G20 countries adopting the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the World Trade Organization, which aims to make the multilateral trading system more capable of facing any challenges, King Salman said: “We must continue to support the global economy and reopen our economies and borders to facilitate the mobility of trade and people. We must provide support to the developing countries in a coordinated manner to maintain the development already achieved over the past decades.”

Saudi Arabia's King Salman presides over the Group of Twenty (G20) forum's 15th Summit meeting on Saturday.

Pointing out that the inaugural leaders’ summit was held in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, King Salman said: “The outcomes achieved are ample proof that the G20 is the most prominent forum for international cooperation and for tackling global crises. Today, we are working together again to face another, deeper global crisis, that has ravaged people and economies.”

Looking to the future, King Salman said: “The G20 is promoting access to opportunities for all, especially women and youth, and building a future that protects our land, our oceans, our natural resources. The leaders of the G20 came together to give hope, to agree on a way forward that ensures we protect the people and build a better future.”

The opening virtual ceremony saw a number of heads of government and heads of state deliver short speeches wishing the summit all success.

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, praised Saudi Arabia’s Neom city, which he said represents “a greener future” for the world, “If we were in Saudi Arabia today,” he said, “we may have visited the exciting new city of Neom, whose origins I was able to inspect a couple of years ago, built on the sands of fossil fuels but powered by green hydrogen, under an enviable climate and an enviably reliable sun to provide inexhaustible solar energy.”

He added: “That future will only be possible if the world’s leading economies drive forward more ambitious action, more quickly to prevent further catastrophic climate change.”

Members of the Saudi media covering a press conference called by King Salman in Riyadh on Saturday.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, said the summit is a unique opportunity to establish a collective road map to work for “prosperity, sustainability, equality, and well-being, to work for the benefit of our economies but above all for the benefit of all citizens.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the responsibility and importance of the G20. “The decisions taken at the Riyadh summit will be decisive in not only alleviating the negative impact of the pandemic, but also in meeting the expectations from the G20,” he said.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said that ever since the outset of the coronavirus crisis, the leaders had emphasized the importance of taking care of people’s health and of the economy at the same time. “Time has proven us right,” he said. “We must uphold our firm commitment to work toward economic growth, the freedom of our peoples and the prosperity of the world at large.”

Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s prime minister, said the Riyadh summit will reflect the G20 forum’s commitment to rapidly recover from the crisis, and to find solutions for the major challenges currently facing humanity.

We must stand united in the use of opportunities offered by this crisis to create a new, better normal,” he said. “Italy, as the upcoming 2021 presidency, is determined to build upon the outcomes of the Riyadh summit and to continue promoting the important action of the G20.”

