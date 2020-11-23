You are here

Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham

Fulham’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina, left, vies with Everton’s French defender Lucas Digne during the English Premier League match in London on Sunday. (AFP)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham

  The star maintains his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead at Craven Cottage
LONDON: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored after just 42 seconds as Everton ended their losing run with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin maintained his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead inside a minute at Craven Cottage.

Bobby Decordova-Reid equalized for Fulham, but England striker Calvert-Lewin netted again and Abdoulaye Doucoure got Everton’s third before half-time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit in the second half, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games.

After a three-game losing streak dented their bid to finish in the top four, Everton are up to sixth place.

Everton were boosted by the return of Richarlison following a three-match ban, with Ancelotti’s team unbeaten this season when the Brazilian forward, Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all start together. Suitably energized by the restoration of their attacking trio, Everton made the perfect start.

Decordova-Reid gave the ball away and Richarlison advanced into the Fulham area before whipping over a low cross.

Tosin Adarabioyo made a hash of his attempted clearance and Calvert-Lewin bundled in for 12th goal of the season.

Fulham equalized in the 15th minute when Tom Cairney’s pass picked out Decordova-Reid and he eased clear of Yerry Mina to drive a cool finish past Jordan Pickford.

But Everton hit back as Calvert-Lewin netted again in the 29th minute.

Alex Iwobi’s incisive run opened up the Fulham defense and James found Lucas Digne, whose cross found Calvert-Lewin for a clinical close-range finish.

Fulham’s abject defending was all the incentive Everton needed to keep pushing forward and they scored again in the 35th minute

Digne had time and space to cross from the left and his delivery was met by Doucoure, who was under no pressure as he headed past Areola. Fulham squandered a chance to get back in the match after 68 minutes when Ben Godfrey gave away a penalty with a trip on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remained without a win this season after losing 1-0 to West Ham courtesy of Sebastien Haller’s second-half goal on Sunday

The striker, filling in for the injured Michail Antonio, lashed a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 56th minute after Pablo Fornals’ effort had been blocked.

Oli McBurnie struck a fierce shot against the crossbar as the hosts battled for an equalizer, but they fell to an eighth loss in nine matches and stayed in last place with just one point.

It is a huge contrast to the last campaign, when United challenged for a European qualification place in its first season back in the top flight before slipping away from contention in the final weeks.

West Ham climbed into the top half with its fourth win of the season.

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

  Petra Vlhova and Michelle Gisin shared the lead after the opening run, but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg
LEVI, Finland: Petra Vlhova held off a challenge from Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run, but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

In her second race after a 10-month break, and a day after coming runner-up to Vlhova, Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.

On a course set by her coach Mike Day, Shiffrin struggled in the opening meters of her first run and trailed by nearly four tenths at the first split.

However, the American three-time overall champion matched the leaders’ pace for the remainder of her run and finished 0.37 seconds behind Vlhova and Gisin.

Shiffrin lost more than half a second on Vlhova in her final run and trailed by 0.93 at the end.

Shiffrin had been in the top three of every slalom she competed in since failing to finish an event in Switzerland in January 2018.

The US ski team said Shiffrin was “feeling a bit lethargic” and “still trying to figure out how to manage her energy levels,” a day after her comeback to racing after 300 days away.

Coming into the weekend, the American had not raced since the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in early February. The coronavirus outbreak and a back injury prevented her from an earlier return to the circuit.

While Shiffrin hasn’t won a slalom since triumphing in Lienz in December, Vlhova stepped in to keep their streak going — all 28 World Cup slaloms since January 2017 have been won by either Shiffrin, with 19 wins, or Vlhova, who has won all the races in the discipline in 2020.

Gisin, who is the Olympic champion in the combined event, has yet to win a World Cup race, but placing second Sunday was her best career result in slalom.

Gisin’s Swiss teammate, Wendy Holdener, was 0.79 behind in fourth.

Federica Brignone, the overall World Cup champion from Italy, was more than three seconds off the lead and finished 24th.

A limited number of spectators were allowed at the race.

The women’s World Cup continues with a parallel event in Austria on Thursday.

