South Korea’s capital Seoul announces new coronavirus controls

South Korea has saw the coronavirus spread faster after authorities eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October. (Reuters)
Updated 23 November 2020
  • Measures going into effect on Tuesday also include a ban on public rallies or demonstrations of more than 10 people
  • South Korea has saw the virus spread faster after authorities eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October
SEOUL: Authorities in the South Korean capital on Monday announced a tightening of social distancing regulations, including shutting nightclubs, limiting service hours at restaurants and reducing public transportation.
The measures going into effect on Tuesday also include a ban on public rallies or demonstrations of more than 10 people. Restaurants can provide only take out and delivery after 9 p.m., and public transportation will be limited after 10 p.m.
Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jung-hyup told reporters one-third of city employees will work from home. He recommended that churches convert to online worship services only.
Earlier on Monday, the country reported 271 new cases of the coronavirus.
South Korea has saw the virus spread faster after authorities eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October amid concerns about a weak economy.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said tightening guidelines was inevitable as a failure to slow transmissions now could “break the dam” in anti-virus efforts and result in a surge in infections nationwide that may overwhelm hospital systems.
“We need to reduce people-to-people contact,” she said during a briefing Monday, pleading with people to cancel year-end meetings and other gatherings.

