You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister to Arab News: No Israelis attended Pompeo meeting

Saudi foreign minister to Arab News: No Israelis attended Pompeo meeting

US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid (left) and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan greet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan as they arrive at Neom, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jafrf

Updated 17 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi foreign minister to Arab News: No Israelis attended Pompeo meeting

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan says no Israeli officials were at meeting between crown prince and Mike Pompeo
  • 'No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.'
Updated 17 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister told Arab News on Monday that there were no Israeli officials at a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the US Secretary of State.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined talks in NEOM with Mike Pompeo on Sunday.

He said the meeting was only attended by Saudis, Pompeo himself and the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid.

“The only non-Saudis at the meeting with HRH the crown prince were Secretary Pompeo and the US ambassador,” Prince Faisal told Arab News.

Earlier the foreign minister dismissed the reports from his Twitter account.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said. “No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.”

Pompeo met with the crown prince in the northern city of NEOM on Sunday evening as part of his regional tour.

They “reviewed friendship relations, areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them,” Saudi Press Agency reported. They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal and Abizaid.

Recent agreements with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan to establish relations with Israel have led to speculation that other Arab states may follow.

Saudi Arabia has said there must be a peace agreement first between Israel and the Palestinians before the Kingdom establishes relations with Israel.

Shortly after the UAE agreement with Israel was announced, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia would continue to adhere to the Arab Peace Plan in its relations with Israel.

The plan, which was sponsored by the Kingdom in 2002, said ties with Israel would be normalized once a peace agreement was reached with the Palestinians that included an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The plan would see Israel withdraw from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

“When we sponsored the Arab Peace Plan in 2002, we fully envisioned that there would eventually be relations between all Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, and Israel if the condition is met,” Prince Faisal said in August.

“Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace as a strategic option based on the Arab Peace Plan and relevant international resolutions enabling the Palestinian people to establish their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

 

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Faisal bin Farhan Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia
Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia devoted G20 presidency to stronger, more sustainable world

King Salman says Saudi Arabia is proactive in fighting extremist ideology and terrorism

Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman says Saudi Arabia is proactive in fighting extremist ideology and terrorism

Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman said the kingdom is proactive in taking initiatives aimed at fighting extremist ideology and terrorism.

King Salman affirmed Saudi Arabia's keenness to strengthen relations with EU countries.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

King Salman says Saudi Arabia is proactive in fighting extremist ideology and terrorism
10 media predictions for 2021
Turkey blasts ‘unauthorized’ German search of Libya-bound ship
Saudi Arabia to make coronavirus vaccine free for citizens and residents
American boy, 13, voices ‘sweet relief’ of rescue from Daesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.