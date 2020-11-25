Virus recoveries climb in Saudi Arabia as new cases hit plateau

You are here

The Saudi Health Ministry has urged people to continue following precautions to keep the virus at bay. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

  • The ministry said 495 more people have recovered from COVID-19 raising the number of recoveries to 344,311
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is recording a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases and recoveries outpacing infections.
On Tuesday, the Kingdom recorded 252 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), marking the fifth consecutive day of daily cases lower than 300.
According to the Saudi Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom since the beginning of the outbreak has risen to 355,741.
The ministry said 495 more people have recovered from COVID-19 raising the number of recoveries to 344,311.
All cities in the Kingdom reported less than 50 new cases with Riyadh registering 33, Madinah 19, and Makkah 18.  The remaining cases were reported from different parts of the Kingdom.
According to the ministry, there were 5,619 actives cases, of which 743 were critical.
The death toll due to virus-related complications has risen to 5,811 with 15 new fatalities on Tuesday.
In the last 24 hours, 55,276 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted across the Kingdom.
The Kingdom will be among the first countries in the world to obtain a vaccine for COVID-19.
Saudi Arabia is set to release a schedule of vaccine arrivals to the country in the coming weeks.
The Health Ministry will offer free vaccines to citizens and expats who have not yet contracted the virus.
Saudi Arabia will obtain a large amount of vaccines through COVAX, which is a global initiative working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries around the world with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines once they are licensed and approved.
While the second track is direct contracting with the big companies to cover the gap that cannot be covered through COVAX.
The ministry urged anyone displaying possible symptoms of coronavirus disease to visit one of its Tetamman (Rest Assured) clinics to be tested for the virus. There are about 235 of these clinics across the country, and appointments for tests can be booked through the Sehaty app.
The ministry has also set up health centers, called Takkad (Make Sure), to cater to people who show no or only mild symptoms of the disease, but think they might have come into contact with someone who was infected.

Saudi aerial photographer reveals secrets of AlUla Old Town to global audience

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Use of drones by cameraman brings history to life in one of KSA’s most famous archaeological sites
MAKKAH: A Saudi aerial photographer’s passion for history has won him global acclaim for images revealing the secrets of AlUla Old Town.

Ali Al-Suhaimi’s eye-in-the-sky portrayal of the famous Islamic city has helped to provide a fresh insight into the past lives of the inhabitants of the now deserted settlement.

AlUla Old Town, located in the north of the Kingdom about 20 km from the archaeological site of Mada’in Salih, is seven centuries old and filled with mosques and markets that reflect its beauty and heritage.

Rich in history, the region was an ancient trade station linking the north and south of the peninsula and one of the main stopping-off points for pilgrims traveling between Syria and Makkah.

Al-Suhaimi told Arab News that his inspiration to photograph the area from the air came from his deep-rooted desire to find out more about the country’s ancient civilizations.

“The idea from the onset revolved around simulating the history of AlUla region, which has become one of the most important heritage attractions on a local and international level.

“The location includes stone landmarks and high mountains which set a breathtaking rocky harmony depicted by the drones of aerial photographers.

“It was the place of people who set the link with us on architectural and human levels. 

The region is one of the great forgotten treasures of antiquity. (Social media)

They built a town which bears witness to the magnificence and cultural depth and momentum of its human legacy,” he said. Studies of AlUla’s castles have proved that the site was once a thriving community, Al-Suhaimi added. “Photographing these places in all their detail only adds to my enthusiasm for transmitting images to a world craving for the secrets of these places of old times to be unveiled.”

The high-flying lensman has snapped all of AlUla Old Town’s castles and villages, as well as the castle of Musa bin Nusayr, and the Aja and Salma mountains which rise to 1,000 meters.

By using drones, Al-Suhaimi has been able to get close-up pictures of the houses and buildings that occupy the site. “There are monolithic houses that reflect the depth of relationships that linked those people who fused with each other as if they were one family.”

AlUla Old Town, located in the north of the Kingdom about 20 km from the archaeological site of Mada’in Salih, is seven centuries old and filled with mosques and markets that reflect its beauty and heritage.

He pointed out that although the houses seemed to be randomly clustered together, they were actually “architectural enigmas” which had been cleverly designed to ensure a smooth flow of air in and around them.

Aerial photographs of the town had also raised questions about how its people had been able to move around from building to building in such a close-knit environment.

Al-Suhaimi said he had gained all the necessary licenses to operate drones in the area. “We were keen on taking pictures and transmitting them to the whole world, as internationally it is one of the most outstanding Islamic cities. Its mud houses are living witnesses that resisted time.”

He added that he had been astonished by the positive global feedback from his photographs of the region. One notable feature of AlUla Old Town is the Tantora sundial. The shadow that it cast was used to mark the beginning of the winter planting season.

“They set stones atop one another so that the shadow would be projected on the tip of the stone once per year, which is evidence of the astronomy legacy of the people of the region,” said Al-Suhaimi.

