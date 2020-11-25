You are here

Saudi Arabia's SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors

Chemicals giant SABIC has designed an anti-fog film designed especially for COVID-19 protection equipment. (Courtesy SABIC)
Chemicals giant SABIC has designed an anti-fog film designed especially for COVID-19 protection equipment. (Courtesy SABIC)
Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors

Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Foggy visors have become one of life’s daily irritations for millions of workers worldwide during the year of the pandemic.

Now a Saudi company has come up with a solution for what is a particular problem in the Gulf where people often move between humid and air-conditioned environments.

Chemicals giant SABIC has designed an anti-fog film designed especially for COVID-19 protection equipment such as safety face shields and goggles in front-line work environments.

The film product has a one-sided coating that extends the time-to-fog even at very high ambient humidity.

“We have identified a gap in the market when it comes to the effective protection of front-line workers against the COVID-19 pathogen,” said Ahmet Kizilirmakli, senior business manager Americas at SABIC. “In work environments subjected to sudden temperature changes and high humidity, visors and safety goggles often fail to provide adequate long-term anti-fog performance. This forces workers to either not wear such visors and safety goggles at all or take these off for frequent wiping.”

SABIC is one of the world’s largest chemical companies and is increasingly developing higher-value plastic solutions for different industries from health care to hospitality.

The Riyadh-headquartered firm’s anti-fogging product, technically known as LEXAN HP92AF, has already been piloted in different workplaces including health care facilities and meatpacking plants.

Besides visors, facemasks and safety goggles, other targeted applications include motorcycle visors, ski goggles, automotive cluster lenses, medical instrument lenses and displays as well as industrial lenses.

“In high-humidity environments, the time-to-fog makes a difference. This product can ensure optimum optical clarity over extended periods, allowing the users of face shields and other transparent safety equipment to concentrate on their jobs safely without being impaired by fogging,” said Mark Troszak, film segment leader at SABIC.

Topics: SABIC Coronavirus

Emirates refunds $1.72 billion to customers hit by coronavirus travel restrictions

Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

Emirates refunds $1.72 billion to customers hit by coronavirus travel restrictions

  • Emirates also managed over 130,000 refunds-related queries from customers and travel agency partners
Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based carrier Emirates has refunded $1.72 billion to customers who were unable to take their scheduled flights due to coronavirus travel restrictions the airline announced on Wednesday.
Over the seven-month period from April, the airline processed 1.7 million refund requests and returned about $1.28 billion to passengers who booked tickets directly with Emirates, and the balance reimbursed via travel agencies.
Emirates also managed over 130,000 refunds-related queries from customers and travel agency partners and made status changes to nearly 4 million flight coupons, the statement added.
“In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 massively disrupted travel around the world and led to an unprecedented volume of refunds requests across the aviation and travel industry, including at Emirates,” Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said.
“It was not a situation any airline wanted, particularly while also facing a cash crunch from drastically reduced operations. Through those difficult months, as we dealt with the impact of the pandemic on our business, we’ve never lost sight of our commitment to our customers.”
“Emirates has now cleared our backlog of refunds. We still have higher volumes of refunds and flight coupon change requests compared to pre-pandemic times, but we now have the capability to manage these within a seven-day turnaround,” Clark added.

Topics: aviation Dubai Emirates UAE

