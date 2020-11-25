You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss stabbing suspect ‘linked to extremism inquiry’

Swiss stabbing suspect ‘linked to extremism inquiry’

Police vehicles outside a department store in Lugano, in the Canton of Ticino, where two women were attacked. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9wk7

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Swiss stabbing suspect ‘linked to extremism inquiry’

  • A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle one woman with her bare hands and stabbing another in the neck in a Lugano department store
  • Switzerland has never suffered a major extremist attack, but police and officials highlighted several recent incidents being investigated for possible terrorist motives
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: A woman arrested for a knife attack in a Swiss department store was linked to a 2017 extremism investigation and spent time in a psychiatric clinic, police said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was held on Tuesday after allegedly trying to strangle one woman with her bare hands and stabbing another in the neck.

The second victim in the attack, in Lugano in southern Switzerland, was said to be seriously wounded.

“The perpetrator is known to @FedpolCH,” the federal police said on Twitter. “She appeared in a police investigation in 2017 in connection with extremism.”

Police had discovered at the time that the woman had formed a relationship on social media with an extremist fighter in Syria.

She had attempted to travel to Syria to meet the man, but was stopped by Turkish authorities at the Syrian border and was sent back to Switzerland.

“The woman was suffering from mental health problems,” police said, adding that she had been admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

She had not been on the radar of the federal police since then, the tweet said.

During Tuesday’s incident, the woman was overpowered by customers in the shop before officers arrived.

The regional police later mentioned a possible terror motive behind the attack.

“The situation is extremely serious,” said Norman Gobbi, head of the Ticino regional government.

The Swiss federal police said criminal proceedings were under way.

“This attack does not surprise me,” federal police chief Nicoletta della Valle said Tuesday, underlining that such attacks occurred all over the world.

Switzerland has never suffered a major extremist attack, but police and officials highlighted several recent incidents being investigated for possible terrorist motives.

And two Swiss nationals aged 18 and 24 were arrested near Zurich over alleged links to the perpetrator of a deadly attack in neighboring Austria’s capital Vienna earlier this month.

After Tuesday’s incident, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that he condemned the “extremist terrorist attack” in Lugano.

“We stand with Switzerland in these difficult hours,” he wrote.

“We’ll give a joint response to extremist terrorism in Europe and defend our values.”

A Daesh sympathizer who had tried to join the extremist group in Syria was behind the attack in Vienna, in which four people were killed and several others injured.

Topics: Switzerland Lugano Ticino extremism knife attack

Related

World
Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism
World
Swiss say two arrested men were friends of Vienna gunman

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

  • MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Wednesday rejected a defense request for more time to investigate alternative scenarios into the crash in eastern Ukraine.
MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say. All 298 people on board were killed, two-thirds of them Dutch nationals.
After years of collecting evidence, a Dutch-led international Joint Investigation team (JIT) last year said the missile launcher used to hit the civilian airplane came from a Russian army base just across the border.
The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible, and three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial for murder. None of the suspects is in custody and only one is represented in court proceedings.
Russia has always denied involvement and has promoted a range of alternative theories, which the investigators rejected as unsupported by evidence.
Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the defense had not provided a clear alternative scenario to investigate, while information on several other possible explanations was already part of the case file.
Steenhuis said witnesses who reported seeing the missile launcher on July 17, 2014, should be questioned again.
Judges also ruled that a new effort should be made to speak to the leader of Russia’s 53rd brigade, which has been identified by investigators as having transported the missile launcher.

Topics: Malaysian Airlines MH17

Related

World
MH17 trial to resume with no public due to virus measures
World
Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 opens

Latest updates

China’s President Xi congratulates Joe Biden during phone call
Swiss stabbing suspect ‘linked to extremism inquiry’
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios
Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone
Aramco partners with global STEM education contest F1 in Schools

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.