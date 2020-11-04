You are here

  Swiss say two arrested men were friends of Vienna gunman

Swiss say two arrested men were friends of Vienna gunman

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz places a candle at the scene of a terrorist attack in Vienna. (AFP)
  • Swiss police arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, on Tuesday in the town of Winterthur, 20 kilometers from the border with Germany
  • Both men, whose names have not been released, are already the subject of two criminal cases being prosecuted by the Swiss attorney general’s office
ZURICH: Swiss authorities confirmed on Wednesday that two men arrested near Zurich were “obviously friends” of a gunman who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna and said police were investigating the full extent of their relationship with him.

Austrian police shot dead the gunman soon after he opened fire on Monday night on crowded bars in the city center. They identified him as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, a convicted extremist who had dual Austrian and North Macedonian nationality.

Swiss police arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, on Tuesday in the town of Winterthur, which has become a focus of concern over incidents of radicalism in recent years. Austrian police have arrested 14 people as they try to establish whether Fejzulai had any accomplices.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, in a panel discussion shown on the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper’s website, said the two arrested men were “obviously friends” of the gunman. She said they had met “in person” but did not say when.

“The suspect in Vienna and the two men who were arrested in Winterthur knew each other,” a spokesman for Keller-Sutter’s ministry told Reuters in an email on Wednesday. “Authorities are investigating in close coordination the nature of their relationship.”

Both men, whose names have not been released, are already the subject of two criminal cases being prosecuted by the Swiss attorney general’s office (OAG) and which were opened in 2018 and 2019. The older man is a suspect in one of those cases.

Winterthur, once a prominent industrial center about 20 kilometers from the border with Germany, was the site of a now-shuttered mosque that officials said had attracted preachers who espoused “hate speech.”

Several young people from the Winterthur area who were linked to the mosque traveled to Syria to fight with Daesh. Membership and support of the militant group is outlawed in Switzerland.

In September, a man Swiss media dubbed the “Emir of Winterthur” and described as a leading militant in Switzerland, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for ties to Daesh.

Switzerland has largely been spared extremist violence, but authorities are concerned that the kind of attacks seen in neighboring France, Germany and now Austria could also occur on Swiss territory.

The OAG said on Wednesday that a fatal stabbing of a Portuguese man in September in the town of Morges, in western Switzerland, was still being investigated for a possible “terrorist motive.”
A Swiss-Turkish national has been arrested.

Switzerland Winterthur Vienna Attack

Indian TV anchor's arrest sparks outrage from government

Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Indian TV anchor’s arrest sparks outrage from government

  • The arrest of Goswami was broadcast live on Republic TV, the channel he co-founded
  • Republic TV has been accused in the past of illegally rigging ratings by bribing people to watch the channel
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
AFP

MUMBAI: A controversial Indian TV news anchor known for inflammatory right-wing rhetoric was arrested Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a designer who worked on his channel’s offices, prompting outrage from Hindu nationalist government ministers.
The arrest of Arnab Goswami, a popular but polarizing figure in the country’s competitive news market, was broadcast live on Republic TV, the channel he co-founded.
Republic TV has been accused in the past of illegally rigging ratings by bribing people to watch the channel.
Mumbai police official Sudhir Anandrao Taware told AFP that Goswami’s arrest was in connection with a suicide case from 2018.
Indian media said it concerned the death of an interior designer who had worked on a project for Goswami before apparently taking his own life.
Reports said a suicide note blamed the anchor and two others for not paying fees of 54 million rupees ($723,000).
Goswami’s arrest in Maharashtra state, which is ruled by a coalition of parties opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggered outrage among government ministers.
Goswami is a vociferous supporter of the BJP.
“The arrest of Arnab Goswami is an attack on the freedom of the press,” Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter.
“This is not the way to treat the press,” Information Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
The BJP, however, has long been accused of harassing the media, and journalists have been arrested and jailed in several states ruled by the party.
Scores of BJP supporters protested against Goswami’s arrest in Mumbai, carrying placards emblazoned with the slogan #EmergencyInMaharashtra.
Goswami’s most recent drumbeat has been the suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.
The anchor has suggested Rajput’s girlfriend — actress Rhea Chakraborty — drove him to his death with a combination of black magic and drugs.
The tabloid-style campaign has been widely criticized by more measured media organizations and analysts.

India BJP Arnab Goswami

