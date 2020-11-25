KSrelief launches training programs for Yemenis

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Wednesday launched a training program for women in the Marib governorate of Yemen. Under the program, 60 women will receive training to become pastry chefs. The trainees are the sole breadwinners of their families. The program will enable them to provide for their families.

In cooperation with the center, the United Nations Development Program also launched a nine-month training program in various Yemeni to governorates to enable 900 Yemenis to acquire skills in different fields to help them gain employment.

The targeted fields include commercial and agricultural businesses, food processing, hand-made textiles production, car mechanics, and mobile phone repair.