KSrelief launches training programs for Yemenis

Updated 26 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Wednesday launched a training program for women in the Marib governorate of Yemen. Under the program, 60 women will receive training to become pastry chefs. The trainees are the sole breadwinners of their families. The program will enable them to provide for their families.
In cooperation with the center, the United Nations Development Program also launched a nine-month training program in various Yemeni to governorates to enable 900 Yemenis to acquire skills in different fields to help them gain employment.
The targeted fields include commercial and agricultural businesses, food processing, hand-made textiles production, car mechanics, and mobile phone repair.

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received Yemen’s President  Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid said they discussed the situation in Yemen. The minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Kingdom to the stability of Yemen.
In a tweet, early on Thursday, the minister said to the president that the Saudi leadership wanted security and progress for the Yemeni people. He assured the president that implementing of the Riyadh Agreement will move forward to promote peace and stability,  prioritizing the interest of Yemeni people.

