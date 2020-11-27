You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Foreign Minister: Houthis are behind Yemen’s problems

Saudi Foreign Minister: Houthis are behind Yemen’s problems

The Kingdom has been subjected to hundreds of attacks with ballistic missiles and drones, the minister said. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3hw8

Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister: Houthis are behind Yemen’s problems

Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

The Iran-backed Houthi militia is behind Yemen’s problems, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday.

The Kingdom has been subjected to hundreds of attacks with ballistic missiles and drones, the minister said, according to Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya.

The news comes days after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi oil facilities in Jeddah.

Houthi forces have staged many missile and drone strikes on civilian airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including on the capital Riyadh.

Meanwhile, British minister for the Middle East James Cleverly called on the Houthis to allow UN experts on board the FSO Safer oil tanker immediately. 

The FSO holds around 1.1 million barrels of oil. The UN has said it is in poor shape. Water entered the control room in May, which could have led to an oil spill.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AP

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

  • Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program
  • Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: An Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was “assassinated” Friday, state television said.
Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called out in a news conference saying: “Remember that name.” Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a series of targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly a decade ago.
State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death. It said it would offer more information shortly.
The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the country's Revolutionary Guard, said the attack happened in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran. It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then machine gun fire. The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency said.
Those wounded, including Fakhrizadeh's bodyguards, were later taken to a local hospital, the agency said.
State television on its website later published a photograph of security forces blocking off the road. Photos and video shared online showed a Nissan sedan with bullet holes through windshield and blood pooled on the road.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Iranian media all noted the interest that Netanyahu had previously shown in Fakhrizadeh.
Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s. IAEA inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites as part of Iran's now-unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Topics: Iran Nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Related

Middle-East
Iran shuts government offices, tightening virus restrictions
Update
World
Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

Latest updates

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths
Iran shuts government offices, tightening virus restrictions
Focus: Cryptocurrencies
Tens of thousands of Sadr supporters pack Iraqi capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.