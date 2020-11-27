Saudi Foreign Minister: Houthis are behind Yemen’s problems

The Iran-backed Houthi militia is behind Yemen’s problems, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday.

The Kingdom has been subjected to hundreds of attacks with ballistic missiles and drones, the minister said, according to Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya.

The news comes days after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi oil facilities in Jeddah.

Houthi forces have staged many missile and drone strikes on civilian airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including on the capital Riyadh.

Meanwhile, British minister for the Middle East James Cleverly called on the Houthis to allow UN experts on board the FSO Safer oil tanker immediately.

The FSO holds around 1.1 million barrels of oil. The UN has said it is in poor shape. Water entered the control room in May, which could have led to an oil spill.