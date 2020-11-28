You are here

Scammers fool Britons with investment firm clones, says trade body

(Shutterstock image)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  Losses amounted to 9.4 million pounds ($12.56 million) between March and mid-October
LONDON: More than 200 British retail investors have lost nearly 10 million pounds ($13.4 million) in total to sophisticated investment scams since a government lockdown in March to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a trade body said on Saturday.
Fraudsters cloned genuine investment management firms’ websites and documentation, and advertised fake products on sham price comparison websites and on social media, the Investment Association said.
Greater financial uncertainty and more time spent online have likely contributed to the increase in scams, industry sources say.
Losses amounted to 9.4 million pounds ($12.56 million) between March and mid-October, the IA said, based on information it got from member firms which had been cloned.
“In a year clouded in uncertainty, organized criminals have sought opportunity in misfortune by attempting to con investors out of their hard-earned savings,” Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association said.
The investment management industry was working closely with police and regulators to stop the scams, he added.
Britain’s Action Fraud warned earlier this month that total reported losses from all types of investment fraud came to 657 million pounds between September 2019 and September 2020, a rise of 28% from a year ago. Reports spiked between May and September, following Britain’s first national lockdown, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting center added.

India enters worst of major economy recessions

Farmers shout slogans after police blocked them from marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana border in Kundli on November 27, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

  The shutdown in the country of 1.3 billion people left many jobless almost overnight, including tens of millions of migrant workers in the shadow economy
MUMBAI: India’s economy contracted 7.5 percent between July and September, the poorest among major advanced and emerging economies, entering a technical recession for the first time since independence.
Although an improvement on the record 23.9-percent contraction recorded last quarter, data indicates that Asia’s third-largest economy is in for a tough fight as it attempts to revive itself as coronavirus infections climb.
The two successive quarters of contraction mean the country has now entered a “technical recession” for the first time since 1947.
After virus-led lockdowns ravaged the globe, growth recorded by major economies including the US, Japan and Germany during the quarter ending on September 30 raised hopes India’s would grow too.
But, while consumer businesses saw a boost due to increased spending in the run-up to the October-November festive season, hopes of a broader recovery were dashed.
Farming continued to be a relatively bright spot, while manufacturing activity also increased during the July-September period after plunging nearly 40 percent during the previous quarter.
New Delhi has struggled to kick-start an economy expected to shrink 9.5 percent this year, according to estimates released by India’s central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das, last month.
The International Monetary Fund has meanwhile predicted that India’s economy would contract by 10.3 percent this year, the biggest slump for any major emerging economy and the worst since independence.
A report by Oxford Economics said India would be the worst-affected economy even after the pandemic eases, stating that annual output would be 12 percent below pre-virus levels until 2025.
India’s economy had struggled to gain traction even before the pandemic, and the hit to global activity from the virus and one of the world’s strictest lockdowns combined to deal it  a severe blow.
The shutdown in the country of 1.3 billion people left many jobless almost overnight, including tens of millions of migrant workers in the shadow economy.
The government has since been easing restrictions to revive activity, announcing two stimulus packages to offer farmers easier access to credit and dole out benefits to small-scale businesses.
The relaxation measures have come even as the virus continues to rage, with more than 9.3 million infections, and over 135,000 deaths so far.
In a speech Thursday, Das warned the recent surge in virus cases and the imminent threat of new lockdowns posed further risks to the economy. “We need to be watchful about the sustainability of demand after the festivals and a possible reassessment of market expectations surrounding the vaccine,” Das said.

