7th Pakistan cricket team member tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson speaks following six positive COVID-19 tests in Pakistan squad according to NZ Cricket, in this still frame taken from video. (TVNZ/Handout via REUTERS TV)
An exterior view of a COVID-19 isolation quarantine facility at the DoubleTree by Hilton, in Christchurch, New Zealand in this still frame taken from video on Nov. 26, 2020. (TVNZ/Handout via REUTERS TV)
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join other infected teammates in quarantine.
Six members of the 53-member squad tested positive on Tuesday when the team arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan and began its compulsory 14-day stay in managed isolation. The seventh member tested positive Friday when players and officials again were tested on the third day of their isolation period.
Under New Zealand rules, people in managed isolation generally are tested on the third and 12th days of the isolation period. The new infection was reported Saturday by New Zealand’s ministry of health in its daily update of COVID cases.
“One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. “The remainder of the results from the squad’s day 3 swab testing — apart from the six who have already returned a positive result — are negative.”
People who test positive while in isolation can be held beyond the usual 14-day period.
The Pakistan team has already received a final warning from the health ministry after players breached protocols on their first day in isolation. The ministry said closed-circuit television footage from the team’s Christchurch hotel showed squad members mingling in corridors and sharing food.
An exemption which would have allowed team members to train in small groups after their third day in isolation has been revoked. But will be reviewed later if no further breaches occur. Players and team management are required to stay in their rooms for the first three days of the isolation period.
New Zealand’s director general of health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, said he took a “dim view” of the team’s failure to obey the regulations which had been clearly spelled out to team members on their arrival. Further breaches might lead to the team being expelled from New Zealand.
“Rather than being in their own rooms which is a requirement for that first three days, until that first test comes back, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks,” Bloomfield said.
A wider outbreak among squad members would also be a serious issue which might put the tour in jeopardy. Pakistan is due to play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals and two test matches. The first T20 will take place on Dec. 18 and the tests are the main features of New Zealand’s domestic summer.
On Friday, the health ministry said the team’s conduct had “significantly improved” after the warning was issued.
“We thank members of the team for their co-operation with the case investigations following the announcement of positive cases within the team,” the Ministry said. “Co-operation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from COVID-19.”

CAIRO: A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al-Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek on Friday in an all-Egyptian CAF Champions League final in Cairo.

Magdy struck as stoppage time loomed behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic after Amr El-Soleya had given Ahly an early lead and 'Shikabala' scored a magnificent equaliser before half-time.

With 85 minutes gone, Magdy controlled the ball with his knee outside the area and hammered it into the net to earn Ahly a record-extending ninth Champions League title and first since 2013.

The climax was in keeping with a thrilling final that completed a competition which began in August last year and was constantly delayed by Covid-19.

Success for Ahly meant South African Pitso Mosimane became only the third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud El-Gohary to win the Champions League title with two clubs.

Mosimane guided Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to a 3-1 aggregate victory over Zamalek in the 2016 title decider.

Before the kick off in a stadium that would normally be packed to its 74,000 capacity for a Cairo derby, both teams observed a moment of silence in honour of Argentine icon Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday.

Ahly took a fifth-minute lead when Amr El-Soleya rose to powerfully head a corner kick into the net after goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal had conceded the set piece under pressure from Hussein el Shahat.

Boosted by the dream start, the Cairo Red Devils use both wings to keep the White Knights under pressure in the first Champions League final featuring clubs from the same country.

When Zamalek did push forward they were no match for an Ahly defence that conceded just six goals in 14 matches en route to the final.

But any disappointment Zamalek supporters experienced as they watched the match live on national television disappeared after 31 minutes thanks to 'Shikabala'.

One of many Egyptian footballers who favour a nickname over their official name, in his case Mahmoud Abdelrazek Hassan Fadlala, 'Shikabala' levelled with a memorable solo goal.

Receiving possession on the touchline, he burst between two Ahly defenders, took the ball across another, then smashed a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy barely moved such was the power and speed of a shot that produced one of the greatest goals in the 55-year history of CAF Champions League finals.

Under the cosh for much of the opening half, Zamalek would have been the happier team trooping off the pitch at half-time in a contest living up to its billing of the 'derby of the century'.

Ahly should have regained the lead eight minutes into the second half but El-Shahat hits a post with an unguarded goal in front of him and Mahmoud Ibrahim cleared.

The woodwork came into play again midway through the half, this time preventing Zamalek taking the lead as Ahmed 'Zizo' Sayed watched his shot cannon off a post.

As the frantic pace inevitably slackened, El-Soleya was yellow carded for fouling Sayed and Zamalek had a penalty appeal rejected by the Algerian referee.

Then, after 54 minutes with the sides equal, Magdy scored his third goal of the African campaign to give Ahly a record-extending 20th CAF title.

