Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence

A demonstrator throws a flare during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. (AP)
Riot police officer take position during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. (AP)
A youth gestures next to a burning barricade during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. (AP)
Youths use construction fences, one ornated with a portrait of late Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • The majority of the thousands of protesters marched peacefully, but several small groups clashed with police
  • The protests follow the publication this week of CCTV footage of the minutes-long beating of Black music producer Michel Zecler by three police officers in Paris
PARIS: Police fired tear gas and stun grenades during a protest march against police violence in Paris on Saturday after masked protesters launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones.
The majority of the thousands of protesters marched peacefully, but several small groups clashed with police. Two cars, a motorcycle and building materials were set on fire, which generated clouds of black smoke visible from miles away.
Thousands of people also marched in Lille, Rennes, Strasbourg and other cities.
The protests follow the publication this week of CCTV footage of the minutes-long beating of Black music producer Michel Zecler by three police officers in Paris on Nov. 21.
The incident has also fanned anger about a draft law that is seen as curbing the right of journalists to report on police brutality.
The bill would make it a crime to circulate images of police officers in certain circumstances, which opponents say would limit press freedom.
Many protesters carried placards with slogans like “Who will protect us from the police,” “Stop police violence” and “Democracy bludgeoned.”
The images of Zecler being beaten have circulated widely on social media and in the French and foreign press. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the images were shameful for France.
Four police officers are being held for questioning as part of an investigation into the beating.
“What is happening in Paris is extremely worrying and we cannot let this pass. I have spent two years with the yellow vests and I have seen all the violence,” demonstrator Caroline Schatz told Reuters at the Paris march.
The journalists’ organizations and civil liberty groups who organized the marches were joined by far-left militants, environmental activists and yellow vest protesters. The yellow vests have been protesting against government policies for two years.

Moore-Gilbert faces tough recovery: Former Iranian hostage

Moore-Gilbert faces tough recovery: Former Iranian hostage

  • Ana Diamond, detained in 2016, offers freed British-Australian academic support after ordeal
LONDON: Kylie Moore-Gilbert, the British-Australian dual national held in an Iranian prison since September 2018, faces a “long road to recovery” after her release, according to another woman previously jailed by Tehran.

Moore-Gilbert was freed last week, supposedly as part of a prisoner swap deal for three Iranian terrorists — Masoud Sedaghatzadeh, Saeid Moradi and Mohammad Khazaei — who were all imprisoned for a failed bomb plot in Bangkok in 2012.

Ana Diamond, a former Finnish-Iranian dual national now based in the UK, was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and accused of being a spy when she was just 19 in 2016.

She was placed in solitary confinement for 200 days, during which time she was forced to endure a mock execution.

Moore-Gilbert and Diamond are just two of numerous foreign nationals snatched by Tehran on trumped-up allegations of espionage over the years, to be used as bargaining chips.

Among them are British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in April 2016, and Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who faces the death penalty.

Diamond launched the Alliance Against State Hostage-Taking at the UN General Assembly in 2019, along with other former detainees, to “create a legal path to hold Iran accountable for their atrocious violations of human rights and the deliberate and planned acts of kidnapping and torture of foreign nationals.”

She told The Guardian newspaper that Moore-Gilbert, despite appearing in good health and good spirits, could struggle to come to terms with her ordeal.

“The IRGC have been practising and perfecting their state hostage-taking for many decades now, and … have become rather sophisticated in their tactics,” said Diamond.

“You no longer see grotesque visual and physical traces of violence on the detainee’s body … a lot of the damage is internal,” she added.

“During my detention, my feelings ranged from hope to self-loathing ... it is very hard to convince yourself that you are not to blame. After my release, I realized that I was not an isolated case and that there were more than 30 known cases of dual- and foreign-nationals still held hostage in that very same prison that I was allowed to walk out from.”

Dr. Jessie Moritz, a colleague of Moore-Gilbert, said her arrest had sent shockwaves through the academic community. 

Moore-Gilbert, she added, was an expert on Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, and her traveling to Iran “was not an exceptional thing to do,” with Moore-Gilbert having been invited to attend a conference in the city of Qom when she was detained.

“Our whole job is to go over to these countries — we’re not ivory-tower academics, we go to the field, we meet people, in order to understand these countries,” Moritz said, adding that what happened had changed the perception of many Western academics about their safety in Iran. 

“Journalists and human rights activists have already been arrested, domestic academics have already been arrested, international journalists have been kicked out, and we’re next, basically,” she said.

Moore-Gilbert is currently undergoing two weeks of mandatory quarantine in Australia due to coronavirus precautions, and she will receive psychological support.

Diamond offered Moore-Gilbert her support following her ordeal, saying: “I just hope she will never feel lonely, or think that she was ever alone in this. We are only a call away, as we have been with her family and colleagues, and we will do what we can to help her.”

