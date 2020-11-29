UK car maker bets on green revolution

You are here

Hugo Spowers, chief engineer and founder of Riversimple, with one of his company’s hydrogen-powered Rasa cars at his factory in Wales in the UK. (AFP)
AFP

  • South Korea’s Hyundai claims to be the current world leader in hydrogen vehicles, selling 5,000 units of its Nexo model in 2019
ABERGAVENNY: Hydrogen-powered car manufacturer Riversimple is hoping to steal a march on competitors ahead of Britain’s promised “green revolution” that would see petrol-powered cars banned within 10 years.

While conventional battery-powered electric cars may be a few miles ahead in the zero-emission vehicle race, the company is betting that nascent hydrogen technology will fuel the cars of the future.

South Korea’s Hyundai claims to be the current world leader, selling 5,000 units of its Nexo model in 2019, followed by the Toyota Mirai.

Their sales are dwarfed by those of battery powered cars, of which there now around five million on the world’s roads.

Riversimple is only an ambitious upstart compared with the Asian automotive giants, but is currently the only British manufacturer in the sector with its flagship model, the Rasa.

Founder Hugo Spowers is keen to take on the industry’s big boys with his self-designed model, whose name derives from the Latin expression “tabula rasa,” which translates as “clean slate.”

Starting from scratch will give him an advantage, he hopes, over manufacturing giants that are focussed on adapting petrol-driven models to run on hydrogen.

He also believes hydrogen has a clear advantage over electric batteries because it offers a much greater range.

“A short-range car can be brilliant running on batteries, and we need them and there’s a role for them,” he said.

“But if you want the sort of range to which we’ve become accustomed, of 300 miles (482 kilometers) or more, hydrogen is head and shoulders ahead in terms of the overall efficiency,” he added.

Rasa will begin advanced testing over the next few months, with paying customers including Monmouthshire District Council in south Wales, which has approved a hydrogen refueling station in the town of Abergavenny.

It is the only such site in the region, but recharging takes only a few minutes, compared with several hours for an electric battery. 

The cars turn hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and water, offering the advantages of electric cars — sharp acceleration, torque and quiet operation — with no pollutants emitted.

Their environmental footprint is still a problem however, with the hydrogen mainly sourced from CO2-emitting natural gas.

As electricity is increasingly made from renewable sources, there is hope this could be used to create hydrogen from water via electrolysis.

Another problem is the vehicle’s cost.

Riversimple is trying to resolve that via a hire-purchase scheme that includes maintenance and fuel costs.

The vehicle would still belong to Riversimple, giving it a stake in sustainability.

“You pay for it monthly by direct debit and everything’s all under one umbrella, which I think is fantastic,” Jane Pratt, a member of Monmouthshire County Council, told AFP.

“This is a much more sustainable method of having a car,” she added.

Spowers said he expected the total outlay to be competitive with that of a Volkswagen Golf.

“Even though the car costs us more to build, because of these long revenue streams, and because our operating costs will be lower,” the cost should even out, said Spowers, who plans to launch the Rasa in three years.

The company looks set to benefit from the British government’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and specifically the goal announced a few days ago of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

British chemical giant Ineos and market leader Hyundai this week announced a partnership to develop hydrogen-fueled vehicles and capitalize on the expected boom.

Hyundai suggested it could supply its hydrogen fuel cell technology to equip the Ineos all-terrain model Grenadier.

Topics: carmakers United Kingdom

BEIJING: China has powered up its first domestically developed nuclear reactor — the Hualong One — a significant step in Beijing’s attempts to become less dependent on Western allies for energy security and critical technology.

The reactor, which was connected to the national grid on Friday, can generate 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year and cut carbon emissions by 8.16 million tons, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

“This marks China breaking the monopoly of foreign nuclear power technology and officially entering the technology’s first batch of advanced countries,” CNNC said in a statement.

Nuclear plants supplied less than five percent of China’s annual electricity needs in 2019, according to the National Energy Administration, but this share is expected to grow as Beijing attempts to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Reducing its dependence on Western allies in critical high-tech sectors such as power generation is a key goal in Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan.

Billions of dollars in state subsidies have been given to Chinese companies to speed the process — a move that has angered China’s trade partners and sparked a protracted trade row with Washington.

Work on the Hualong One reactor started in 2015 and there are currently six other reactors under construction at home and abroad, CNNC said.

The Hualong One, deployed at a plant in east China’s Fujian province, will be put into commercial use by the end of the year

China has 47 nuclear plants with a total generation capacity of 48.75 million kilowatts — the world’s third highest after the US and France.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars to develop its nuclear energy sector in recent years as it struggles to wean its economy from coal.

Thirteen nuclear plants are under construction, more than in any other country, despite environmental and safety concerns.

In August 2016, officials were forced to shelve plans for a nuclear waste facility in Lianyungang, a city in eastern Jiangsu province, after a rare public protest by thousands of residents.

Topics: China nuclear reactor cnnc

