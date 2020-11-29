You are here

Saudi initiative: DCO to boost economies of 5 founding countries

Founded by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan, the DCO is driven by the vision of a digital future for all by empowering women, youth and entrepreneurs, expanding the digital economy and leapfrogging with innovation. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 29 November 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Digital experts are singing the praises of the newly formed multinational Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).
Founded by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan, the DCO is driven by the vision of a digital future for all by empowering women, young people and entrepreneurs, expanding the digital economy and leapfrogging with innovation.
Senior government officials from the five nations came together on Thursday to launch the DCO, motivated by their shared interests in the digital economy that can only be realized through collaboration.
Speaking to Arab News on inception of the DCO, Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz said: “For Pakistan, with a talented and well-trained pool of human resources, the DCO presents a unique opportunity for rapid progress in all spheres of life,” Ejaz said.
“Pakistan has joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation as a founding member and acknowledges the initiative of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan considers it an important step in post COVID-19 economic recovery of the founding countries,” said the envoy.
The DCO provides a platform to harness the strengths of participating countries such as skilled manpower and infrastructure resources to create a flourishing digital economy, he said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed his appreciation of the efforts of the Saudi minister of communication and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, in making the DCO a reality and has extended full cooperation, said the ambassador.
Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University and founder CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research in  Washington, DC, said: “The launch of the DCO in this unprecedented time is a great strategic decision of five nations.
“With the mission of achieving prosperity, socioeconomic development, and implementing digital transformation, the countries setting up the DCO aspire to become leading digital economies in the world which is commendable.”
He added: “It is estimated that by 2025 the global digital economy will be worth $23 trillion with a GDP share of 24.3 percent. This provides the DCO with a great opportunity to build a platform for their tech-savvy youth, women, entrepreneurs, and indigenous industry to flourish and compete with their global contemporaries and boost their digital competitiveness.”
He said the DCO hopes to work with intergovernmental agencies, think tanks, public and private sectors, global tech companies, civil society, and academic institutions.
Through this initiative, the member states could establish solid cooperation in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, big data, 5G, cloud computing, and blockchain, Khan said. He explained that the aspirations, opportunities, and vulnerabilities of digital economies are deeply interconnected, which would require the DCO to map out innovative strategies and initiatives that directly affect their populations in a positive way.
In addition, member states can harness their expertise and share experience to strengthen efforts for preparing for global crises such as COVID-19, he said.
Lastly, he said, it is very important to extend the membership of the DCO and include more active members from different regions who share the same interests and the mission for a prosperous digital future.

Related

Saudi vegan bodybuilder slams diet myths

Nutrition is the most important part when it comes to bodybuilding, then comes type of exercise, and good rest. (AFP)
Updated 29 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi vegan bodybuilder slams diet myths

  • Ali Al-Salam, who stopped consuming animal products in 2017, says certain steps must be completed to have an athletic body
Updated 29 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The vegan diet has risen in popularity in Saudi Arabia in recent years and has been a constant topic of debate among Saudis, attracting the interest of many, including athletes.

Ongoing debates about whether the vegan diet is sufficient for normal people, let alone bodybuilders, abound, but one Saudi is answering them physically.
Veganism is a lifestyle that excludes all animal products from diets, clothing or any other purposes.
Over the years, a number of studies have found that people who eat vegan or vegetarian diets have a lower risk of heart disease, but other studies have also placed them at a higher risk of stroke, possibly due to the lack of vitamin B12, an essential vitamin that reduces the risk of anemia and neurological diseases.
Speaking to Arab News, 33-year-old Saudi vegan bodybuilder, Ali Al-Salam, who first started his vegan diet three years ago when he was suffering from high blood pressure, highlighted that the consumption of animal products is a deep rooted idea among bodybuilders and athletes.
“We always hear that in order to build muscle, we must consume animal products. In some parts of the world, there are people who can only have a small amount of animal products yet they live their lives healthily and comfortably and are not suffering from malnutrition — on the contrary, they have a lower level of chronic illnesses.”

When I consumed meat and animal products, I suffered from high blood pressure; it was 190 over 110, and I wasn’t even 30 yet. Two weeks into the vegan diet, it went down to 150. The vegan diet did what couldn’t be done with medications for me.

Ali Al-Salam, Saudi vegan bodybuilder

He said it also opened his eyes to what goes on in the dairy and meat industry; he began researching in 2016 and decided to become vegan in 2017.
“I was just like every other athlete, I used to consume a high amounts of protein. I remember in the last days before turning vegan, I used to have 10 egg whites and a piece of steak for breakfast to fulfil my protein needs. This made me think, ‘is this the only way to consume protein?’ And from then on, I started researching and got introduced to the vegan diet at a larger scale,” he said.
“When I consumed meat and animal products, I suffered from high blood pressure; it was 190 over 110, and I wasn’t even 30 yet. Two weeks into the vegan diet, it went down to 150. The vegan diet did what couldn’t be done with medications for me.”
He explained that bodybuilding does not solely rely on protein, and that there are steps that must be completed in order to reach an athletic body. Nutrition is the most important part, then comes type of exercise, and good rest.
“When we talk about good nutrition, it does not just rely on protein. Yes, it is important, but the amount of calories in general is more important,” he said.
“Let’s say you needed 200 grams of protein, does that mean if you consumed 200 grams of it, you would gain muscle? No. You need all the basic nutrients to reach a certain amount of calories in general,” he added.
He highlighted that as soon as people register for gym memberships, they immediately look for supplements because they think they cannot reach the needed amount of protein.

“I’m talking about non-vegans here too, where their protein intake is already high. Marketing plays a big role here. People link protein to animal products because our society grew up with this idea as well.
“Can a vegan build muscle? Yes, when they eat right, exercise correctly and rest well. The misconception about protein stems from amino acids. People think vegan food lacks amino acids, and only animal products are full of them and that is far from the truth,” he added.
When comparing vegan athletes to regular athletes, he said vegan athletes have more endurance, strength and faster muscle recovery, because the vegan diet is rich in antioxidants which helps greatly in recovery, and because “animal products sometimes cause inflammation, that your body needs to recover from in the first place.”

