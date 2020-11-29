Saudi Customs destroy over 2 million counterfeit goods

On the go with Saudi Arabia’s first professionally trained cycling club

RIYADH: As sports and other activities continue to gain popularity in Saudi Arabia, residents are seeking out exciting ways to get moving.

The Kingdom’s female population are enjoying the new wave of opportunities that have been made available to them in recent years to live a healthy lifestyle.

Hiking, outdoor yoga and football are all popular choices, but one less familiar pastime on the increase is cycling.

Events such as the annual Saudi Tour and the General Sports Authority’s highly successful all-women’s cycling race in Jeddah in 2018 have fostered a growing interest in the sport.

Studies have shown that cycling improves overall health, more specifically improving mental health, strengthening the immune system, promoting weight loss, reducing heart disease and cancer and more.

Riding a bike can be one of the easiest forms of returning to fitness when you are bouncing back from an injury or illness.

A group of bike enthusiasts from Riyadh intend to spread the word and make people more aware of the healthy advantages of cycling and the joy that can be had on the back of a bicycle.

Doves Ride is Saudi Arabia’s first professional cycling team, licensed both locally and internationally. Shahd Alturki, Doves Ride’s founder and a professional cycling trainer, spoke to Arab News about why she set up the team.

“I founded Doves Ride to create an environment for women and families where they could get into sports,” Alturki said.

Based in Riyadh, Doves Ride’s goal is to create an environment where Saudis can discover what biking is like and meet others with similar interests.

“The idea was to create a team that would motivate Saudi society to start biking, and to raise awareness in general about sport and movement. We also wanted to help teach Saudis to cycle by creating a program to teach people in all categories,” she said.

Doves Ride organizes rides for all levels, from the gentle trails suitable for beginners to the more challenging routes for hardened cyclists.

“We welcome participants at any level, whether they are looking for a long-term membership or just to try it out,” said Alturki.

She also spoke about the benefits of the sport and hopes to encourage people to try it out for themselves.

“Biking is more than just a fun sport; it raises your fitness levels and can also boost your mental health,” she said.

For the more hesitant, Alturki reassures them that she is well-equipped to train them and get them on the path to biking like a pro.

“We have bike-riding lessons for zero-experience learners, licensed by the British Cycling Federation. Children, men and women are all welcome to take them. These lessons can help any beginner ride a bike safely, and teaches them all the necessary skills and basics,” she said.

Doves Ride can be contacted via their Twitter or Instagram accounts, @dovesride.