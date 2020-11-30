You are here

Egypt finance minister says expects disbursal of $1.6bn of IMF funding by December-end

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in November that it reached an agreement with Egypt on the first review of the economic reform program performance. (AFP/File Photo)
Egypt finance minister says expects disbursal of $1.6bn of IMF funding by December-end

  The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt
CAIRO: Egypt expects to receive a $1.6 billion disbursal from the International Monetary Fund by the end of December, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said on Monday.

The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement.

The IMF mission to Egypt was completed remotely from Nov. 4 to 15. The Fund discussed with the Egyptian government the latest economic developments and policy priorities in the context of the first economic program for Egypt performance review, which the IMF supports with a 12-month credit readiness agreement worth $5.2 billion.

Maiit said historic economic reforms, the stability of financial and monetary policies in Egypt, as well as structural reforms carried out by the government coupled with the balanced financial policies supported by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made it easier for the Egyptian economy to confront the pandemic.

Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading

Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading

  The investors were suspected of violating Article (49) of the Capital Market Law
The Capital Market Authority (CMA), announced today, Nov. 30, referring 22 investors to the Public Prosecution over suspicious trading in shares of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., and making illicit gains of SAR 1.33 billion ($346.7 million).

The investors were suspected of violating Article (49) of the Capital Market Law and Article (2) of the Market Conduct Regulations, the market regulator said in a statement.

The claim was referred to the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes.

This came in line with the CMA’s efforts to protect the market from unfair as well as illegal practices, including deceit, cheating, fraud and manipulation, and to ensure market efficiency and transparency.

Last week, the CMA identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks, Argaam reported.

