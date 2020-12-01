Owner of Topshop facing collapse ‘despite loan offer’

You are here

General view of a Topshop store logo, owed by Arcadia group on Oxford street in London, Britain, November 30, 2020. (Reuters)
  • British sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group meanwhile confirmed Monday that it has offered a £50 million loan to help Arcadia avoid bankruptcy
LONDON: British clothing retailer Arcadia, ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns and fierce online competition, remains on the brink of bankruptcy despite an emergency loan offer.

The owner of high-street chains including Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis, is set to enter administration “within hours,” the BBC reported citing senior company sources, in a move that would threaten some 13,000 jobs.

The failure would deliver another body blow to Arcadia boss Philip Green, whose reputation had already taken a battering from the high-profile collapse of retailer BHS four years ago.

British sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group meanwhile confirmed Monday that it has offered a £50 million ($67 million) loan to help Arcadia avoid bankruptcy.

Sources however said that they do not anticipate a rescue deal from Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United football club and bought troubled department store chain House of Fraser in 2018.

“Frasers Group notes recent press reports concerning the potential provision of emergency funding by the company to the Arcadia Group,” Frasers said in a statement.

“The company can confirm that it has made an offer and provided draft terms to the Arcadia Group for a loan of up to £50 million and is now awaiting a substantive response.

“Should the company and the Arcadia Group’s efforts to agree an emergency funding package fail and the Arcadia Group enter into administration, the company would be interested in participating in any sale process.”

Arcadia had stated on Friday that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has had a “material impact” on trading due to enforced closures during lockdowns, adding it was working on “a number of contingency options” to secure the future of its brands.

Back in 2015, Green sold retailer BHS for just £1 to Dominic Chappell, a former bankrupt businessman with no retail experience. BHS then collapsed one year later, resulting in 11,000 job losses and leaving a massive deficit in its pension fund.

Egypt finance minister says expects disbursal of $1.6bn of IMF funding by December-end

Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt finance minister says expects disbursal of $1.6bn of IMF funding by December-end

  • The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt expects to receive a $1.6 billion disbursal from the International Monetary Fund by the end of December, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said on Monday.

The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement.

The IMF mission to Egypt was completed remotely from Nov. 4 to 15. The Fund discussed with the Egyptian government the latest economic developments and policy priorities in the context of the first economic program for Egypt performance review, which the IMF supports with a 12-month credit readiness agreement worth $5.2 billion.

Maiit said historic economic reforms, the stability of financial and monetary policies in Egypt, as well as structural reforms carried out by the government coupled with the balanced financial policies supported by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made it easier for the Egyptian economy to confront the pandemic.

