Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price

  November's record 13 percent leap has added $6.7 trillion — or $155 million a minute — to the value of world equities
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: World stock markets dipped on Monday to close a record-breaking month as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and further stimulus measures by central banks eclipsed immediate concerns about the spiking coronavirus pandemic.

November’s record 13 percent leap has added $6.7 trillion — or $155 million a minute — to the value of world equities.

At the same time, oil, industrial commodities and other risk assets have surged, with emerging-market currencies posting their largest gains in almost two years, while safe-havens such as the dollar and gold slipped.

“It has been a very, very strong month for markets, especially on the equity side but also on the fixed income side too,” said Rabobank’s head of macro strategy, Elwin de Groot.

The positive developments on vaccines and the swiftness with which they are likely to be rolled out have been key drivers.

“And this market still remains very much supported by liquidity from the central banks,” De Groot said. With the European Central Bank set to provide more stimulus next month, “the market view seems to be, what can possibly go wrong?”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.39 percent following modest declines in Asia and mixed trading in Europe. Many European markets are boasting their best month ever, with France up 21 percent and Italy almost 26 percent. The Nikkei’s 15 percent leap in Japan was its best month since 1994.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.36 points, or 0.64 percent, to 29,720.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.4 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,631.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,235.76.

The surge in stocks has put competitive pressure on safe-haven bonds, but much of that has been cushioned by expectations of more asset buying by central banks.

US benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.8471 percent, from 0.842 percent late on Friday.

“Markets are overbought and at risk of a short-term pause,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

“However, we are now in a seasonally strong time of year and investors are yet to fully discount the potential for a very strong recovery next year in growth and profits as stimulus combines with vaccines.”

Helping sentiment further on Monday was a survey showing that factory activity in China beat forecasts in November, and the country’s central bank surprised with an extra helping of cheap loans.

Moderna provided the regular Monday dose of vaccine news, saying it was applying for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the EU.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on Tuesday amid speculation of further policy action at its next meeting in mid-December.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was pinned at 91.704 after shedding 2.4 percent for the month to lows last seen in mid-2018.

One major casualty of the rush to risk has been gold, which was near a five-month trough at $1,769 an ounce, having shed 5.6 percent in November.

Oil, in contrast, has benefited nearly 30 percent from the prospect of a revival in demand should vaccines allow travel and transport to resume next year.

Owner of Topshop facing collapse 'despite loan offer'

Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Owner of Topshop facing collapse 'despite loan offer'

  British sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley's Frasers Group meanwhile confirmed Monday that it has offered a £50 million loan to help Arcadia avoid bankruptcy
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British clothing retailer Arcadia, ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns and fierce online competition, remains on the brink of bankruptcy despite an emergency loan offer.

The owner of high-street chains including Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis, is set to enter administration “within hours,” the BBC reported citing senior company sources, in a move that would threaten some 13,000 jobs.

The failure would deliver another body blow to Arcadia boss Philip Green, whose reputation had already taken a battering from the high-profile collapse of retailer BHS four years ago.

British sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group meanwhile confirmed Monday that it has offered a £50 million ($67 million) loan to help Arcadia avoid bankruptcy.

Sources however said that they do not anticipate a rescue deal from Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United football club and bought troubled department store chain House of Fraser in 2018.

“Frasers Group notes recent press reports concerning the potential provision of emergency funding by the company to the Arcadia Group,” Frasers said in a statement.

“The company can confirm that it has made an offer and provided draft terms to the Arcadia Group for a loan of up to £50 million and is now awaiting a substantive response.

“Should the company and the Arcadia Group’s efforts to agree an emergency funding package fail and the Arcadia Group enter into administration, the company would be interested in participating in any sale process.”

Arcadia had stated on Friday that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has had a “material impact” on trading due to enforced closures during lockdowns, adding it was working on “a number of contingency options” to secure the future of its brands.

Back in 2015, Green sold retailer BHS for just £1 to Dominic Chappell, a former bankrupt businessman with no retail experience. BHS then collapsed one year later, resulting in 11,000 job losses and leaving a massive deficit in its pension fund.

