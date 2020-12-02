You are here

Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel

Cairo hopes to finish most of its bigger transport projects by the end of 2024.
  Egypt also plans a 438.5km fast rail at a cost of $8.2 billion
CAIRO: Egypt is rushing ahead with plans for an expansion of its metro and railway networks and is near agreement with Bechtel to implement Cairo’s sixth metro line, Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir said on Monday.

Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce, Wazir said most of the bigger transport projects, which also include dry ports and river transport, should be finished by the end of 2024.

Egypt was working on a memorandum of understanding with Bechtel for feasibility studies and implementation of the $5 billion, 30km sixth metro line, he said.

“Just yesterday we had the contracts and we quickly reached near-agreement,” Wazir said.

“We told them to submit a written offer. If we reach agreement we will begin working at once and expedite all the contracts and agreements.”

Egypt had lined up finance for the metro line from Canada, America, Britain, France and Japan, Wazir said. He did not give its route, but reports have said it will run east of the Nile from north to south.

Last week, Egypt’s Orascom Construction said it and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation had signed an $800 million contract with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels for work on the 19km first phase of Cairo’s fourth metro line, with financing from Japan.

That line will extend underground from central Cairo to the Pyramids to the west, connecting 16 stations.

Among planned new railways around Cairo are a 49km $175 million line from 6th of October city to the Nile north of Cairo, a 69km $235 million cargo line from Bilbeis to eastern Cairo and a $435 million, 227km dual line to Atay Al-Baroud on the western edge of the Delta.

Egypt also plans a 438.5km fast rail at a cost of $8.2 billion.

In Alexandria it plans a $1.7 billion metro line to the eastern suburb of Abu Qir and a $406 million upgrade of an above-ground tramline through the city.

Wary Turks aren’t buying Erdogan’s economic promise yet

  Turks have faced mostly double-digit unemployment and inflation for four years
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise of a new economic era triggered a foreign-driven rally in the lira, but local investors have yet to be persuaded that policies they say have dragged on economic prospects for years will be reversed.

Interviews with local portfolio managers, gold sellers and business owners suggest Erdogan’s biggest challenge will be convincing Turkish individuals and companies he can turn last month’s rhetoric of market-friendly reforms into reality.

“There is a protective reflex,” built up after years of lira depreciation, said Baris Hocaoglu, general manager of Istanbul Portfoy, which manages 7 billion lira ($900 million) of assets and recommends a “cautious stance” to clients.

“Until the trust and stability are established, especially individual investors’ interest in gold and foreign exchange (FX) will continue.”

Local wariness also reflects other risks, including the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and signs of friction within Erdogan’s government that could worsen.

Turks have faced mostly double-digit unemployment and inflation for four years. Twice since mid-2018 the economy has sharply contracted while half the lira’s value has evaporated, setting both back compared with peers.

Early last month, convinced by allies his economic policies were failing, Erdogan installed a new central bank chief who hiked interest rates to 15 percent to boost the record-low currency.

Foreign investors, who hold only 5 percent of Turkish bonds, then chased some of the highest yields in emerging markets, pushing the lira 12 percent higher. That rally was partially reversed by Turks, who still face negligible deposit rates, buying $4 billion of gold and foreign exchange in two weeks.

Locals could warm to the lira if deposit rates are pulled higher by further monetary tightening, analysts say.

But for now they remain cool. Bankers say that for the first time in five years some Turkish energy importers are requesting market quotes for dollars and euros, while at Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar gold coins and jewelry are selling at $3 above international prices.

Mehmet Ali Yildirimturk, deputy head of a city gold shops association who operates at the Bazaar, said only “concrete actions” from the government will win trust. “Until then the local investor is still interested in physical gold,” he said.

A growing reason for caution is the coronavirus surge that has closed the doors to restaurants and schools, leaving people out of work as they were in a spring lockdown.

On Monday, Erdogan announced curfews and said the government is taking careful steps to avoid “a full-blown economic and social crisis.” Yet some in the vast small-business services sector see more signs of mismanagement.

“We are facing unjust competition and don’t have the big budgets like supermarkets Metro, Migros, Carrefour,” said Oktay Dagasan, 42, who runs a small Istanbul liquor shop that must now close early.

“We are finished economically, and are buried under credit card and loan debt,” he said. The government should give tax and rent support and “come out among the people and see what it is like,” he added.

In an interview, Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chair of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP), said high unemployment and current account deficits will be solved as part of the new approach but it would take time.

“We will have a difficult period ahead of us, especially because of the pandemic,” he said last week.

The AKP has slipped in opinion polls and one of its founding members resigned from a key post at the presidency last month after his calls for judicial reform were rejected by Erdogan and the leader of his nationalist coalition partner.

Some analysts say risks of an early election have risen along with prospects of economic sanctions, given a row with the EU over territorial waters and expectations of tougher US bilateral ties under a Joe Biden White House.

“The public closely follows the ongoing political conflict in Ankara, and senses that the end might be an early election or a costly conflict with the West,” said Atilla Yesilada, analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

