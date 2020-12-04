You are here

Israeli defense minister calls on Palestinians to return to negotiations

Benny Gantz, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister, takes off a mask as he gives a statement. (File/AFP)
  • Alternate Prime Minister welcomed the return of contact between the Palestinian Authority and Israel
  • He called on Palestinians to coordinate with Israel on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the Palestinians to return to negotiations and coordination regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel will provide COVID-19 vaccines for the Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister said on Friday.

Gantz addressed the Palestinian public directly for the first time in a video posted on the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories's (COGAT) Arabic language Facebook page.

COGAT is a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense that engages in coordinating civilian issues between the government,  international organizations and the Palestinian Authority.

The minister also claimed that Tel Aviv was ready to push for large projects in Gaza, provided that prisoners and missing persons are returned.

The proposed projects with Gaza will allow the exit of workers and joint industrial zones, he added.

“The Middle East is changing,” the minister said, touching on recent normalization agreements made between Israel and Arab countries.

“It is in your interest to integrate and to return to the negotiation table and create hope for the future of the next generations,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Israel Palestine

Pompeo says Iran ‘desperately’ keen to return to talks for sanctions relief

A still image from a US State Department video during which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a virtual speech to the Manama Dialogue conference on regional security being held in Manama, Bahrain, on December 4, 2020. (AFP/US State Department)
Updated 41 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Pompeo says Iran ‘desperately’ keen to return to talks for sanctions relief

A still image from a US State Department video during which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a virtual speech to the Manama Dialogue conference on regional security being held in Manama, Bahrain, on December 4, 2020. (AFP/US State Department)
Updated 41 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said Iran was 'desperately' signaling its willingness to return to the negotiating table to get sanctions relief, although he did not elaborate how Washington would respond.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, Pompeo did not provide proof as to how Tehran was more keen for talks.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since 2018, when Trump abandoned Obama's 2015 nuclear deal, and restored economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to negotiate stricter curbs on its nuclear program, ballistic missile development and support for regional proxy forces.

Topics: Middle East Iran Mike Pompeo US Secretary of state

