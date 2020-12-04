Saudi aid agency, UN body support Yemeni families in fishing communities

RIYADH: More than 8,000 Yemeni families from fishing communities are being helped by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
KSrelief, through its partnership with the FAO, aims to help fishermen practice their trade in a safe environment, improve their living conditions and alleviate their suffering, as the fisheries’ sector plays a vital role in food safety in Yemen.
KSrelief is implementing the emergency agricultural livelihoods project for the most vulnerable families in six Yemeni governorates: Taiz, Lahij, Abyan, Ad Dali, Hajjah and Amran.
The project aims to enhance availability and access to food for 70,000 Yemeni families, in line with the needs of residents in rural areas through three kinds of intervention, including poultry production and cash support, improving animal and agricultural production, and improving livelihood conditions of vulnerable groups living in coastal areas of Yemen by rehabilitating fisheries’ infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a prosthetics’ center in Taiz, Yemen, last month helped hundreds of people who have lost their limbs. The prosthetics project is being supported by KSrelief and helps people with physical therapy and other services that enable them to reintegrate into society.
In November, 497 people benefited from 1,742 services and 98 prosthetic limbs were fitted for 97 individuals. There were 58 prosthetic measurement services carried out for 57 patients.
There were 45 training cases on artificial limbs, benefiting 44 people, while 20 services were carried out in the field of artificial limb maintenance, benefiting 18 people. There were 1,521 physical therapy services, benefiting 281 people.
