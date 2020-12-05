India’s daily cases below 50,000 for a month

You are here

A staff member garnishes a dish with bread themed in a facemask design as part of an awareness for Covid-19 coronavirus, before serving to the guests at a food court in Amritsar on December 4, 2020. (AFP)
A commuter wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks past an artifacts shop in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP)
Indian women carry vegetables on their head at a vegetable market in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP)
A municipal worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus fumigates a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP)
In this picture taken on December 1, 2020 people walk along a deserted street after a curfew was imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar. (AFP)
  • India’s home ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions, such as night curfews
  • It has asked state officials to consult before imposing lockdowns at state, district or city levels
NEW DELHI: India has registered 36,652 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
India’s health ministry on Saturday also recorded 512 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total deaths to nearly 140,000. The pace of new cases has seen a downward trend, with single-day cases remaining below the 50,000 mark for a month.
India has 9.6 million total cases, second behind the US with 14.3 million. But globally it has one of the lowest deaths per million population, according to the Health Ministry.
India’s home ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions, such as night curfews. It has asked state officials to consult before imposing lockdowns at state, district or city levels.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Topics: Boris Johnson Brexit European Union United Kingdom

Madinah industrial investment opportunities highlighted during official tour
Deputy Minister Osama bin Abdul Aziz Al-Zamil on Thursday inspected a number of industrial facilities in Madinah and Yanbu. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
'Monster Hunter' is 'the right movie at the right time,' says director
‘Monster Hunter’ is ‘the right movie at the right time,’ says director
Iran's virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases
Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

