You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons

Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons

Freed Arab coalition prisoners wave as they arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, at Sayoun airport in Yemen on October 15, 2020. (REUTERS/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ry6w

Updated 07 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons

Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons
  • Five detainees describe being beaten, abused and denied food, water and medication
Updated 07 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Five prisoners held by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen have described how they were systematically tortured, beaten and abused by their captors for more than five years.

Throughout their ordeal the men were shuttled from cell to cell, kept in solitary confinement and denied adequate food, water and medication.

The men believe they contracted COVID-19 in May this year, when they suffered from fatigue, breathing difficulties, joint pain and headaches. Their prison doctor denied they were infected with the coronavirus, and advised their captors to add onions and oranges to their food. 

Hisham Tarmoum, Hassan Annab, Isam Balghaith, Haytham Al-Shehab and Hisham Al-Yousofi were among nine journalists seized in a raid on a hotel in Sanaa on June, 9, 2015, as the Houthis cracked down on journalists, activists and politicians who opposed their rule.

Balghaith said dozens of heavily armed Houthis stormed into their hotel to arrest them, and treated them like dangerous criminals.

“I came out of the bathroom and saw armed men inside the room. They said nothing when we asked them about their identity. They seized our mobiles and laptops and tossed us into military vehicles. They behaved as if they were about to storm a military outpost.”

Annab said he was beaten when the Houthis found a pen inside a cell during a search. Prison director Yahiya Sarea and other guards took turns torturing him. “He was hitting my back from head to toe with sticks from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. He wanted to know how I got the pen.”

When Annab refused to speak, they threw him into a small, dark, airless room. “I could not sleep as there was not enough oxygen in the room,” he said.

Al-Shehab said the Houthis gave them inadequate medication as their health deteriorated.

“They prescribed effervescent tablets and sleeping bills when I asked for medicine for flu. I suffered from severe pain in my head after taking their drugs,” he said.

The men were released in October as part of a prisoner swap. “We spent 1,955 days in prisons,” Al-Yousofi said. “There were 1,955 moments of pain and deprivation.”

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen

Related

US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister
Middle-East
US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister
Deadly Yemen attack sparks calls to ‘name and shame’ Houthi militia
Middle-East
Deadly Yemen attack sparks calls to ‘name and shame’ Houthi militia
Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons
Media
Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East
  • Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine
Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt led Africa for COVID-19 resiliency, news site Ahram Online has reported, adding that it was third in the Middle East.

The ranking measured the ability of countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic and determined the best countries to live in during the crisis based on a set of sub-indicators including monthly cases, monthly fatality rate, total deaths per million, positive test rates, access to COVID-19 vaccines, lockdown severity, community mobility and 2020 GDP growth forecast.

Ahram Online, which quoted a Bloomberg report, added that Egypt’s ranking indicated the country recorded an average of seven cases per 100,000 citizens monthly and a total of 64 deaths per one million citizens since the outbreak hit the country.

Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine with the initial supplies of jabs expected by May 2021.

The doses would cover up to 20 percent of the country’s needs particularly for frontline health workers and those most vulnerable to the disease.

Meanwhile, national carrier EgyptAir has said it is ready to transport the anticipated coronavirus vaccine to Egypt and other destinations using two of its Boeing 777 aircraft.

Most of the vaccines need to be kept at very low temperatures particularly the one made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which must be kept at a temperature of about -70°C.

The transportation process will be carried out using refrigerated containers to keep the doses at the required temperatures before they are discharged from the planes, the airline said.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special Egyptian church suspends all services for a month due to COVID-19
Middle-East
Egyptian church suspends all services for a month due to COVID-19
Egypt sets new shop hours amid second coronavirus wave fears
Middle-East
Egypt sets new shop hours amid second coronavirus wave fears

Latest updates

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award
‘Alien Worlds’ covers old ground in search of the new
‘Alien Worlds’ covers old ground in search of the new
Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest
Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest
Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France
Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France
Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.