You are here

  • Home
  • Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded

Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded

Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded
The Georgia State Capital building is seen on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fctm

Updated 33 sec ago
AP

Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded

Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded
  • Trump had called partymate Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to overturn Georgia’s election results
  • Kemp and other Georgia officials maintain that Democrat Joe Biden won the election fair and square
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

ATLANTA: Georgia’s governor is again telling lawmakers that he won’t call a special session to overturn Georgia’s election results and appoint 16 presidential electors who would support Republican President Donald Trump instead of Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.
Republican Brian Kemp issued a joint statement Sunday with Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, saying it would violate state law for the General Assembly to name electors instead of following the current state law that calls for the governor to name electors after results are certified.
“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” the two said in their statement.
Kemp earlier named electors after the state certified the results, but he will have to repeat the process in coming days after a recount demanded by Trump is completed.
Trump and Kemp spoke by phone hours before Trump held a rally in Valdosta. The president asked Kemp to order the legislative session and the governor refused. According to a tweet from the governor, Trump also asked him to order an audit of absentee ballots from the presidential race in his state. Kemp has said he can’t do that because he has no authority to interfere in the electoral process on Trump’s behalf.
Trump on Sunday tweeted more unproved allegations that Georgia’s election was fraudulent, blaming Kemp and Duncan for inaction.
“Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”
Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared on television Sunday to defend the integrity of the election.
“I’m proud that we’re able to look up after three recounts and watch and be able to see that this election was fair,” Duncan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Was it perfect? Absolutely not. I don’t know if any election was perfect in the history of this country.”
“Right now, we don’t see anything that would overturn the will of the people here in Georgia,” Raffensperger said on ABC.
Gabriel Sterling, who’s in charge of implementing Georgia’s voting implementation system, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Trump is inciting unrest.
“The president’s statements are false. They’re disinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters. And hell, I voted for him. The situation’s getting much worse and it’s an environment that’s been built out over years,” Sterling said.
State lawmakers could call a special session on their own, but only if 60% of members in both houses of the General Assembly demanded a session in writing. That’s unlikely, especially because more than 40% of the current members of the state House are Democrats.
On Saturday, four Republican state senators including William Ligon of Brunswick, Greg Dolezal of Cumming, Brandon Beach of Alpharetta and Burt Jones of Jackson launched a written petition trying to collect the signatures to force a special session. All four attended Trump’s rally Saturday in Valdosta.
“I don’t believe that there’s the will in the General Assembly for a special session,” Raffensperger said. He said if lawmakers went ahead “they would be then nullifying the will of the people.”
Kemp and Duncan said that going to court is “the only viable — and quickest option” for people challenging the results of Georgia’s presidential balloting.

Topics: state of Georgia USELECTION2020

Related

Trump falsely claims he won Georgia as he stumps for two Republican candidates
World
Trump falsely claims he won Georgia as he stumps for two Republican candidates
Georgia hand tally affirms Biden’s victory as Trump attempts to undermine election
World
Georgia hand tally affirms Biden’s victory as Trump attempts to undermine election

Mastercard investigating allegations against Pornhub

Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Mastercard investigating allegations against Pornhub

Mastercard investigating allegations against Pornhub
  • Pornhub has been alleged to have posted video recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls
  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called on Mastercard and Visa Inc. to temporarily withhold payments to Pornhub following the newspaper column
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Mastercard Inc. said on Sunday it was investigating allegations against Pornhub.com following a newspaper column which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted child abuse.
The New York Times column, written by Nicholas Kristof, described videos on Pornhub that the author said were recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.
“The issue is not pornography but rape. Let’s agree that promoting assaults on children or on anyone without consent is unconscionable,” Kristof wrote in the column published on Friday.
Pornhub denied the allegations.
“Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue,” it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Mastercard told Reuters in a statement that it was investigating the allegations with Pornhub’s parent MindGeek’s bank. “If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action,” Mastercard said.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called on Mastercard and Visa Inc. to temporarily withhold payments to Pornhub following the newspaper column.
Ackman also asked American Express Co. to take action, though the company’s cards aren’t accepted on the site.
Visa said it is aware of the allegations and is “actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate,” while also engaging directly with MindGeek.
“If the site is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions’ acceptable use policies and underwriting standards they will no longer be able to accept Visa payments,” the company said in a statement.
American Express said it has a longstanding global policy that prohibits acceptance of its cards on digital adult content websites.
Ackman suggested it should be made illegal for porn sites to post videos before they are reviewed by a monitor, and until the ages and consent of participants have been validated.
In its response, Pornhub said it has a vast team of human moderators who manually review “every single upload,” as well as automated detection technologies. It did not say how many people were part of its review team.
Kristof’s column also drew reactions from politicians including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his government was working with police and security officials to address the issues it raised.
In the United States, Senator Josh Hawley said he will introduce legislation to create a federal right to sue for every person “coerced or trafficked or exploited by sites like Pornhub.”

Topics: Mastercard Pornhub

Related

Mastercard leverages AI to combat cyberattacks
Corporate News
Mastercard leverages AI to combat cyberattacks
FBI documents point to Trump role in hush money for porn star Daniels
World
FBI documents point to Trump role in hush money for porn star Daniels

Latest updates

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns
Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded
Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors as Trump demanded
Mastercard investigating allegations against Pornhub
Mastercard investigating allegations against Pornhub
Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons
Yemen journalist captives tell of five-year torture ordeal in Houthi prisons
KSA tagged as ‘one of the fastest countries’ to respond to educational emergencies
KSA tagged as ‘one of the fastest countries’ to respond to educational emergencies

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.