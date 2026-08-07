MWL Condemns Continued Israeli Violations in Gaza Strip

The Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned the continued Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, including the ongoing targeting of civilians, vital facilities, and civilian infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa denounced the Israeli violations in Gaza and throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, describing them as unacceptable and condemnable acts that violate religious values, international law, and humanitarian norms while undermining all peace efforts.

He also expressed strong support for the statement issued on the matter by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, aimed at confronting these violations and protecting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

Al-Issa stressed the urgent need for the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities by taking immediate action to bring an end to all Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.